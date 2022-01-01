ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Mel B dedicates MBE to women suffering abuse ‘in all shapes and forms’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0man9D_0daFNse400

Melanie Brown of the Spice Girls says she has accepted an MBE on behalf of women suffering abuse “in all shapes and forms”.

The pop superstar was given the accolade in the New Year Honours for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women, following her work with domestic violence charity Women’s Aid.

The 46 year-old, known to fans as Mel B or Scary Spice, said the honour meant “more than anyone will ever know” and that she had “such mixed emotions”.

“This has taken so long to sink in because it means so much to me,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d42vS_0daFNse400
The Spice Girls perform during the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

“To go through such dark times and then to start coming into the light and speaking out for myself and other women has been at times incredibly painful but also unbelievably empowering.

“I feel I’m accepting this award on behalf of all women who have gone through — or going through — abuse in all its shapes and forms.

“I am so grateful not just to be a survivor but to have a platform to keep speaking out as Patron of Women’s Aid.”

Earlier this year, the singer starred in a short film exploring domestic violence through dance.

The video, which was directed by and featured the music of composer Fabio D’Andrea, saw her recreating a woman’s escape from an abusive relationship and was inspired by the stories she heard while a Women’s Aid patron.

The dance was choreographed by Ashley Wallen, who has worked with stars including Kylie Minogue and Mariah Carey and on The Greatest Showman film starring Hugh Jackman.

Brown split from film producer ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2018 after a decade.

She claimed in her 2018 memoir Brutally Honest that she had suffered abuse – allegations Belafonte has repeatedly denied.

I feel I’m accepting this award on behalf of all women who have gone through — or going through — abuse in all its shapes and forms.

She told The Sun that receiving the honour had made her “incredibly proud of myself”.

“Receiving that letter telling me about the MBE . . . it was the first time I thought that I’d done something,” she said.

“Not as a Spice Girl, but as Melanie Brown — this working-class, mixed-race kid from Leeds who has always done her own thing, regardless.

“That made me feel incredibly proud of myself, of all women who’ve been through similar experiences and of all the people who have helped me along this path.”

Brown’s father died from cancer following an eight-year illness.

The singer said that after telling her mother the news she had driven to his graveside to share the news with him.

“So apart from all the women I want to dedicate this award to, I also want to dedicate it to a good man: My dad,” she said.

“He started the journey I will be on for the rest of my life, trying to do as much as I can to raise awareness for domestic abuse.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xU5El_0daFNse400
Melanie Brown with her former husband Stephen Belafonte (Rick Findler/PA) (PA Archive)

Brown, originally from Leeds, won five Brit Awards and scored nine UK number one singles alongside her fellow Spice Girls – Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Horner.

After the group went on hiatus in 2000, she established herself as a TV personality and talent show judge, with appearances on The X Factor, Celebrity Juice and America’s Got Talent.

The girl group reunited in 2019 for a tour of the UK and Ireland, although Beckham did not join her former bandmates.

Brown is only the second Spice Girl whose services have been celebrated through the British honours system.

Beckham was made an OBE by the Duke of Cambridge in April 2017 in recognition of her 17-year career as a fashion designer outside of the band.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Elliott mounts twin assault on Grade One prize at Naas

Gordon Elliott holds an incredibly strong hand in his bid to win the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle at Naas on Sunday for the fourth time in six years. Elliott runs both Ginto, unbeaten in two over hurdles including a Grade Two at Navan last time out, and Hollow Games, a Grade Three winner at Navan himself.
SPORTS
thebrag.com

Mel B says Spice Girls are “constantly” in talks about another reunion tour

If you missed out on the Spice Girls 2019 reunion tour – or you were in attendance and you’re just looking for another live girl power fix – then you could be in luck. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, Sporty Spice herself has confirmed that the girl group are “constantly” talking about doing another reunion tour.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geri Horner
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Mel B
Person
Emma Bunton
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Stephen Belafonte
The Independent

New Year Honours 2022: Mel B made MBE for domestic violence charity work

Spice Girls star Melanie Brown has been made an MBE for her work with domestic violence charity Women’s Aid. The pop singer, known as Mel B to fans, was among the public figures named in the 2022 New Year Honours for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women. She is only the second Spice Girl to be acknowledged through the British honours system, after Victoria Beckham received an OBE for services to the fashion industry in 2017.Earlier this year, Brown starred in a powerful short film titled Love Should Not Hurt. Directed by Fabio D’Andrea, it explored domestic violence...
THEATER & DANCE
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Queen Elizabeth Furious At Prince William For Confessing That He Has Depression

Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Mixed Emotions#Duke Of Cambridge#The Spice Girls#Patron Of Women S Aid
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Princess Diana's former voice coach says Kristen Stewart's performance in Spencer is 'not comfortable to watch' and fails to capture the royal's 'true spirit'

A former royal aide has said Kristen Stewart's performance as Princess Diana in the film Spencer is 'not comfortable to watch'. Stewart Pearce, a private voice and presence coach for the late Princess of Wales, said Diana's true spirit was not captured by Stewart, 31, whose movements were 'jerky' rather than 'graceful'.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

The Stars Celebrated Christmas 2021 With These Sweet And Stylish Holiday Photos

Decked in everything from matching pajamas to black tie attire, some stars went all out while others kept it simple to commemorate the Christmas holiday. In years past, celebrities would go all out leading up to the holidays. They would do holiday cards in elaborate, matching ensembles and release them well before Christmas. But this year, many stars went a different route. Some released their holiday photos right before the holiday or on it. Others just took photos after opening their gifts, decked in PJs and Santa hats. However your favorites chose to ring in the holiday with their loved ones, we’re still cheesing over how cute all the celebratory images turned out.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks dies at the age of 23

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks has died at the age of 23. The singer's mother, Jodi Hicks, confirmed the news on Facebook. Local police officers have alleged her cause of death is a suspected drug overdose. She was found by a friend in a home in Liberty, South Carolina.
MUSIC
enstarz.com

Brad Pitt Suicidal? Actor Reportedly Suffered Because of 'Abusive' Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce has been long and complex now. But a new detail revealed how the actor reportedly suffered mentally because of his abusive ex-wife. What was supposed to be a happy-ever-after for "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" stars turned into chaos when Pitt and Jolie announced their divorce. They also began to fight to win the sole custody of their six kids after ending their two-year marriage because of "irreconcilable difference."
MENTAL HEALTH
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy