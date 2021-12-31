ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashwaubenon, WI

Red Cross opens shelter for Ashwaubenon tenants displaced by fire at apartment building

By Mark Treinen, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 1 day ago
ASHWAUBENON – The American Red Cross opened a shelter on New Year's Eve for residents displaced by a fire earlier Friday at a 24-unit apartment building on Carstensen Lane in Ashwaubenon.

The Red Cross invited tenants who were displaced to visit Ashwaubenon High School, 2391 S. Ridge Road, "for a warm, safe place to stay, plus food and other essentials," according to a statement issued late Friday by Justin Kern, a spokesman for the organization.

"We are especially grateful for our volunteers, bringing their relentless humanitarianism into the New Year," the statement read.

No further details about the fire or its cause were immediately available.

