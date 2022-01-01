Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rips 'Creepy Weirdo' Trump Adviser For Fixating On Boyfriend's Feet

Sen. Ted Cruz railed against “power-drunk” Democrats in Washington State on Wednesday night for COVID-19 restrictions he labeled “authoritarian”—but he quickly deleted his tweet when it was pointed out the “WA Government” he was picking a fight with was actually Western Australia. The Texas Republican apparently overlooked the kangaroos in the Facebook avatar when he pounced on the announcement, seemingly tongue in cheek, that masks are not required at private New Year’s Eve parties but “dancing is strictly not permitted.” “Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys,” he declared in a since-deleted tweet sharing the Facebook announcement from the “WA Government” account. “Washington State: NO DANCING ALLOWED!!!” he wrote. “Any rational & free citizen: Piss off.” Cruz’s tweet quickly caused an uproar among Twitter users in Western Australia and was screen-shotted by several journalists before it was deleted. WA is a common abbreviation for Washington state, but the state has never been known to identify itself with kangaroos.

