Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rips 'Creepy Weirdo' Trump Adviser For Fixating On Boyfriend's Feet

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffingtonPost
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) turned what was intended to be a slam against her on its head Friday, ripping a former senior Donald Trump campaign adviser and other Republican foes as “creepy weirdos.”. Steve Cortes (who left his job just weeks ago as a commentator on right-wing Newsmax)...

Comments / 2

Radar Online.com

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Spotted Out Maskless In Miami

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has come under fire after being spotted maskless while dining out with her boyfriend, Riley Roberts, during their trip to Miami, Florida, this week. The sighting comes as COVID-19's new variant Omicron is rapidly spreading across the country, prompting thousands of flights to be canceled...
MIAMI, FL
State
Florida State
mediaite.com

‘DO YOUR RESEARCH’: Adam Kinzinger Jabs Ted Cruz for Spreading Covid-19 ‘Misinformation’ in Botched Tweet

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) called out fellow Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday night after the Texas senator made a major factual error in attacking Democrats over Covid-19 restrictions. Cruz falsely accused Washington state Democrats of banning dancing, tweeting:. Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys. Washington State: NO...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Bill James
Person
James
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

AOC hits Republicans as ‘creepy weirdos’ for obsessing over her trip to Florida

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Republicans who attacked her for taking a trip to Miami, “creepy weirdos”, and said they were mad they cannot date her.Ms Ocasio-Cortez was photographed with her boyfriend at a restaurant in Miami earlier this week not wearing a mask. At its core, the row is about differing responses to Covid-19. Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s homestate of New York has taken an aggressive measures to combat the virus that causes Covid-1 and New York City has a vaccine mandate. Conversely, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis has taken a much more lax approach, opposing mask mandates and keeping businesses mostly...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Donald Trump has the Republican nomination for president if he wants it: Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said former President Trump would likely have the Republican nomination for the 2024 elections if he wants to run. "Unless there's something coming out of left field I don't see coming, it's his nomination if he wants it," Graham told guest host Pete Hegseth on "Hannity" Wednesday. "The Republican base appreciated him. We don't appreciate all the things he does sometimes. But from a policy point of view, he was the most successful president from a conservative's point of view since Ronald Reagan."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Rips#Republicans#Newsmax#Gop#Lgbtq#Omicron Covid#Huffpost
Detroit News

Harsanyi: AOC, Democrats' view of democracy is the real 'farce'

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, echoing the complaint of the Democratic Party establishment, believes that Sen. Joe Manchin engaged in an "egregious breach" of President Joe Biden's trust by refusing to support his welfare expansion plans. "The idea that Joe Manchin says that he can't explain this back home to his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz’s Attack on ‘Power-Drunk Dems’ Fails Spectacularly

Sen. Ted Cruz railed against “power-drunk” Democrats in Washington State on Wednesday night for COVID-19 restrictions he labeled “authoritarian”—but he quickly deleted his tweet when it was pointed out the “WA Government” he was picking a fight with was actually Western Australia. The Texas Republican apparently overlooked the kangaroos in the Facebook avatar when he pounced on the announcement, seemingly tongue in cheek, that masks are not required at private New Year’s Eve parties but “dancing is strictly not permitted.” “Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys,” he declared in a since-deleted tweet sharing the Facebook announcement from the “WA Government” account. “Washington State: NO DANCING ALLOWED!!!” he wrote. “Any rational & free citizen: Piss off.” Cruz’s tweet quickly caused an uproar among Twitter users in Western Australia and was screen-shotted by several journalists before it was deleted. WA is a common abbreviation for Washington state, but the state has never been known to identify itself with kangaroos.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Lindsay Graham turns tribute to Harry Reid into pitch for GOP in 2022

South Carolina Republican Sen Lindsay Graham used his chance to memorialize a former colleague on live television to pivot to touting the GOP’s chances in the 2022 midterm elections.In a bizarre moment during a Newsmax interview on Wednesday, which was first reported by Mediaite, Mr Graham was asked by host Eric Bolling if he wanted to say a few words about former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died this week at 82. Mr Reid served with Mr Graham before his retirement in 2016.Mr Graham opened his remarks with an apparent jab at his deceased colleague, calling him a “real...
CONGRESS & COURTS

