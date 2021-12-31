ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

All production costs driving near-record breakeven costs for crops in ‘22

By Macomb News Now
illinoisnewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Producers are facing near-record breakeven prices for 2022 and a farm economist says fertilizer is the main culprit. “Projecting those...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
illinoisnewsnow.com

Ag economist says skyrocketing fertilizer prices not likely to slow

Nearly every ag input saw rising prices in 2021 and fertilizer was no exception. David Widmar is an ag economist and cofounder of Agricultural Economic Insights. “First it was in the phosphorus and potassium products, now it’s in the nitrogen products and they just have, you know, been moving higher,” he says. “But then went from 0 to 60 and really jumped higher this fall as we started to take a look at the nitrogen outlooks and the acre debate in the crop production.”
AGRICULTURE
illinoisnewsnow.com

Farmer reflects on a record 2021 crop year, but less optimistic for years ahead

A southwest Illinois farmer is curious what is in store for 2022 after a record crop year in 2021. Daryl Cates farms in the Mississippi River Bottoms of Columbia, Illinois. He tells Brownfield his 2021 soybean and winter wheat crops yielded the highest since he began farming in 1980 and his corn crop was probably the second best he has seen.
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

Supply and demand controlling farmland prices going into 2022

U.S. farmland supply-and-demand is different than in recent years. As commodity prices rose this year and investor interest returned to the market, the supply of available farmland followed suit. Randy Dickhut of Farmers National Company tells Ag Web Dot Com that over the past year, most of the Grain Belt...
AGRICULTURE
Kilgore News Herald

Record soybean crop in South America could be driving force for prices

Corn closed the week 14 and a quarter cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales. U.S. exports for the week ending Dec. 16 were 39.4 million bushels, little-changed from the previous week's 36.1 million bushels and slightly above last year's same-week exports of 30.3 million bushels. The week's exports were a 9-week high. Over the last four weeks, U.S. exports averaged 34.4 million bushels per week, comparable to last year's same-period average of 35.1 million per week, but still considerably below the roughly 53 million bushels per week that corn will need to average through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 2.5 billion bushel export projection. Cumulative export inspections of 445 million bushels are down 12% from last year's 506 million, while the USDA is currently estimating 2021-2022 exports to be down nine percent on the year.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
beef2live.com

USDA Crop Production Report: Crop Comments

Cotton: Upland harvested area for the Nation is expected to total 9.80 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast but up 21 percent from last year. Expected Pima harvested area, at 122,200 acres, is unchanged from the previous forecast but down 37 percent from last year. Harvest progressed well throughout...
AGRICULTURE
thebusinessfarmer.com

Costs of crop production uncertain

SCOTTSBLUFF – A workshop covering crop inputs and cost of production for 2022 was held at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center (PHREC) on Dec 15. The driving forces of input costs and commodity prices along with a new budgeting tool were discussed. A major issue facing our producers...
AGRICULTURE
kmaland.com

Cost of production expected to rise in 2022

With input prices surging and the availability of products for spring unknown, the cost of production will likely be higher in 2022. Add to that supply chain problems and higher costs for new equipment, those involved in agriculture will be paying close attention to the farm economy as we get closer to spring.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Production Costs#Crops#Driving#Soybeans#Inflation
illinoisnewsnow.com

China looks to increase domestic soybean production

Chinese officials plan to boost the 2022 domestic soybean output. Chinese ag minister Tang Renjian told the Chinese Economic Daily over the weekend the country plans to stabilize domestic grain supplies and corn output while expanding soybean and oil crop production. The minister says China has relatively large gaps with...
AGRICULTURE
illinoisnewsnow.com

U.S. hog inventory falls 4%

The USDA says the total number of hogs and pigs in the U.S. on December 1st, 2021 was 74.201 million head, down 4% from December 1st, 2020. That reflects a higher slaughter pace and lower breeding rate as producers tried to meet demand expectations while improving profitability. The market hog...
AGRICULTURE
rigzone.com

Shale Drillers Face Record Cost Pressures

Oil drillers in the biggest U.S. fields are shouldering record costs. Oil drillers in the biggest U.S. fields are shouldering record costs at the same time that some banks are increasingly reluctant to loan money to the sector, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Equipment, leasing and other...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New York Post

Food prices are reportedly expected to rise again in January

If you think your grocery bills are high, wait until next month. A fresh wave of supermarket price hikes is expected to begin in January, raising prices anywhere from 2% to 20% on a slew of staples including pasta, condiments, soups, cookies, produce, dairy products and meats, according to a report.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
High Plains Journal

Seed costs and benefits of sorghum in a crop rotation

Input costs are certainly on the minds of everyone going into the 2022 crop year. One of the advantages of grain sorghum over many other crops is the cost of seed. Depending on the seeding rate used, the hybrid and seed treatments applied, the cost of sorghum seed generally ranges from $5 to $18 an acre for most growers. When coupled with expected favorable grain prices, this can go a long way in reducing risk when costs of pesticides and fertilizer are high.
AGRICULTURE
Seeking Alpha

Another day, another European energy cost record shattered

European natural gas prices (Dutch TTF) traded up another 21% today, after setting an all time record yesterday. US hub gas prices (NG1:COM) are ~$4 / mmbtu; Euro gas prices are up ~$8 today alone. Euro consumers are now paying ~14x the price paid by US consumers, up over 1,000%...
TRAFFIC
Baton Rouge Business Report

Spiking lumber prices drive up home construction costs

After spiking earlier in the year and then stabilizing for a few months, lumber prices are going up again. Higher costs for materials and long waits to get building supplies help explain why prices are rising and the number of available houses in the Capital Region is falling, says Karen Zito, president and CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
dtnpf.com

Mosaic: Several Factors Driving Up Fertilizer Costs; Some Groups Disagree

OMAHA (DTN) -- The countervailing duties on Moroccan and Russian phosphate exports Mosaic pushed for earlier 2021 are not the reasons farmers are now seeing significantly higher fertilizer prices, according to a Mosaic official. The real reasons for extremely high fertilizer prices include higher fertilizer demand, supply disruptions and increasing costs associated with manufacturing fertilizer, the official said.
AGRICULTURE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

As food prices rise, how much is too much?

The price of food could rise 40% on average before consumers start switching to different products or buying less, according to a recent survey. British firms Ingredient Communications and SurveyGoo asked a thousand U.S. and U.K shoppers this month how much more they'd pay for certain products to gauge when consumers find items too expensive.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy