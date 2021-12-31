All production costs driving near-record breakeven costs for crops in ‘22

Corn closed the week 14 and a quarter cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales. U.S. exports for the week ending Dec. 16 were 39.4 million bushels, little-changed from the previous week's 36.1 million bushels and slightly above last year's same-week exports of 30.3 million bushels. The week's exports were a 9-week high. Over the last four weeks, U.S. exports averaged 34.4 million bushels per week, comparable to last year's same-period average of 35.1 million per week, but still considerably below the roughly 53 million bushels per week that corn will need to average through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 2.5 billion bushel export projection. Cumulative export inspections of 445 million bushels are down 12% from last year's 506 million, while the USDA is currently estimating 2021-2022 exports to be down nine percent on the year.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO