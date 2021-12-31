ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Farmers could help solve seed transportation delays next spring

By Macomb News Now
illinoisnewsnow.com
 1 day ago

A Midwestern seed company is deploying farmers to help reduce transportation and delivery delays. Mark Pieper is a regional agronomist with Indiana-based Beck’s seed company....

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
illinoisnewsnow.com

Farmer reflects on a record 2021 crop year, but less optimistic for years ahead

A southwest Illinois farmer is curious what is in store for 2022 after a record crop year in 2021. Daryl Cates farms in the Mississippi River Bottoms of Columbia, Illinois. He tells Brownfield his 2021 soybean and winter wheat crops yielded the highest since he began farming in 1980 and his corn crop was probably the second best he has seen.
AGRICULTURE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Soaring fertilizer prices have farmers bracing for spring planting

COURTLAND—As fertilizer costs continue to rise, farmers are working hard to plan and budget for the 2022 growing season. Fertilizer is a necessity for farmers, allowing them to achieve the high yields needed to meet demand and keep their operations afloat. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, fertilizer costs have risen as much as 300% in some areas—adding significant pressure to farmers’ pocketbooks.
COURTLAND, VA
Killeen Daily Herald

Farmers see delays, higher costs from supply chain problems

Editor’s note: Part three of a four-part series. Global supply chain issues have been like a force of nature for local farmers this year — unpredictable and costly. For farmer Aaron Martinka, who works many farms in Central Texas, having to deal with the whims of the market and make do where possible has been the challenge this year.
BELL COUNTY, TX
modernfarmer.com

Low-Cost AI Sensors Could Help Farmers Reduce Fertilizer Use

The overuse of fertilizer is one of the biggest environmental problems produced by modern agriculture. There have been all sorts of proposed solutions, from cover crops to no-till systems to buffers between crops and waterways. A new technology from Imperial College London aims to reduce the amount of fertilizer runoff by, well, reducing the amount of fertilizer that farmers actually use.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
South Dakota State
State
Indiana State
State
Nebraska State
nwillinoisnews.com

McCombie encourages farmers to enroll in Fall Covers for Spring Savings Program

State Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Springfield) is encouraging farmers to use the Fall Covers for Spring Savings Program. The Fall Covers for Spring Savings Program is available to farmers who planted cover crops in fall 2021 in order to preserve the soil in preparation for an insurable crop to be grown in 2022, according to a press release on McCombie's official website.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
illinoisnewsnow.com

ADM pushing for dismissal of ethanol lawsuit filed in Nebraska

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is seeking to move and dismiss a lawsuit that claims the company manipulated the ethanol market. ADM has asked a federal court in Nebraska to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Green Plains Inc and for a change of venue. The new lawsuit that was filed in...
NEBRASKA STATE
Newsbug.info

Dairy farmers could see $20 milk in 2022

Dairy farmers who endured paper-thin margins in recent years have reason for optimism in the year ahead. USDA’s current price projections for 2022 surpass the $20-mark (at $20.25 per hundredweight) for all milk, with Class IV and Class III average price estimates close behind at $18.70 and $17.75, respectively.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seed Company#Midwestern
dtnpf.com

2021 Drought Didn't Wither Spring Wheat Farmers' Resolve

Editor's Note: 2021 was a wild one, from a tumultuous change in the White House, to continued La Nina influences on the weather, to skyrocketing fertilizer and input costs. There were also a lot of good stories to tell. As the calendar year comes to a close, we asked the DTN/Progressive Farmer writing team to pick their favorite effort from the year. The stories range from fun insights into ag entrepreneurs to serious investigations into the unintended consequences of popular production methods, to life lessons learned along the way to telling the tale. Each story also includes a link to the original story, in case you missed that. Enjoy a look back, with our sixth story shared by Mary Kennedy.
AGRICULTURE
Modern Healthcare

Transport congestion causing lengthy delays for medical supplies

Hospitals and other providers are experiencing lags in the delivery of between 8,000-12,000 containers of critical medical supplies and equipment, a setback that could negatively impact patient care and public health. Healthcare resources are being delayed an average of up to 37 days throughout the U.S. transportation system due to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Obese State in America

Obesity has become an epidemic in America. The new Obesity Prevalence Map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 35% or more of the adults in 16 states suffered from obesity. Most of these were in the South or Midwest. In some states, the figure was closer to 40%. Obesity has […]
FITNESS
24/7 Wall St.

What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

Median household income numbers offer a good measure of how American families are faring economically — and for the first time in years, many U.S. households saw a drop in earnings, based on recently released official statistics. In 2020, U.S. national median household income fell by 2.9% compared to the previous year, from $69,560 to […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
kelo.com

Wind farm to be torn down

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Regulators in North Dakota have signed off on a new plan to tear down a wind farm. The Bismarck Tribune reported Wednesday that the Public Service Commission voted 2-1 to approve a new plan to remove 61 turbines on the North Dakota side of the Tatanka Wind Farm.
INDUSTRY
sciotopost.com

National Weather Reports Meteor Explosion Shakes Pennsylvania County

PENNSYLVANIA – A loud earth-shattering kaboom was heard over the skies of southwest Pennsylvania earlier today, and no one could figure out what happened until National weather chimed in. Allegheny County chimed in saying that they basically had, “no explanation for the reports, but agencies are continuing to look.”...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Daily

Snowfall in Midwest as winter finally hits region

CHICAGO (AP) — The winter that took its time getting to the Midwest began to finally arrive on the first day of the new year. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Farmers ‘to be paid to help restore natural habitats’

Farmers are to be paid to help restore natural habitats and rewild Britain in Government plans aimed at filling the gap left by EU subsidies, according to reports. A full announcement on two new schemes is set to be made at the Oxford Farming Conference on Thursday by Environment Secretary George Eustice.
AGRICULTURE
WYFF4.com

Emergency Extended SNAP Benefits to run through at least January

WIS-TV.COM — The more than 300,000 households in South Carolina receiving Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will get the expanded benefits for at least another month. A spokesperson for Gov. Henry McMaster and President Joe Biden confirmed South Carolina has been granted an extension for January and will...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy