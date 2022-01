Among the many release date casualties of 2021 was this Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple”, the next colorway of the Jumpman’s devotion to bringing back the 1998 model in its original form. Originally intended to release on December 29th, the Court Purple Jordan 13s have since been pushed back to January 8th, but that doesn’t rule out another delay of some kind. In any case, some new images of this upcoming Jordan release has surfaced via a retailer, so hopefully this instance is an indication that the January 8th date will stand firm.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 29 DAYS AGO