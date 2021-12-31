San Juan County COVID-19 case update

What is up with our governments and their non-responsiveness? Is it OK to wait 5 months for an in-town building permit and when you enquire about it, their response is two words, “not yet”. Is it OK to find out that your neighbor has applied for a change in land use, and you call the issuing agency, and the voice message is, “I will return your call in 3 to 4 days”. Great! You received the notice 4 days before the comment period ends, because the post office is taking up to 10 days to deliver mail. I keep noticing that my property and other taxes keep going up. This means that these agencies are getting paid more to do so much less….so I say, what is up with this?

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO