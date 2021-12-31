ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

San Juan County COVID-19 case update

By News
Islands Sounder
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by San Juan County. NOTE: the situation is changing quickly and cases are increasing. This will be a long update, but please read the entire document. There are a number of critical details that it is important the community be aware of. Thank you!. Since the last update...

Islands' Weekly

San Juan County drug court celebrates two graduates

Family and friends gathered, teary-eyed and smiling, while Brian Borquist and Zachary Kostechko celebrated their graduation from San Juan County drug court. Both are residents of Orcas Island. “It was emotional. It was amazing to see how many people came out to support the drug court participants,” said Ruby Adrian,...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
sanjuanjournal.com

Mullis Center, San Juan District update

Submitted by The Mullis Center. The newly elected San Juan District Committee (DBA, Mullis Center) has named its Executive Committee as well as its three representatives to the Board of Senior Services Council of San Juan County (SSCSJC), the governing 501(c)(3) organization that provides oversight to Senior Centers on Lopez, Orcas and San Juan Islands.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
kuer.org

San Juan County Commission passes new redistricting maps

San Juan County approved new district maps, but residents of its biggest city, Blanding, say they don’t fairly represent them. San Juan County has been at the center of voting rights battles in Utah, and Tuesday the commission approved two redistricting maps by a 2-1 vote, with both Native American commissioners in favor. They were redrawn in 2017 following a voting rights lawsuit filed by the Navajo Nation.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
kvta.com

First Baby Born In Ventura County In 2022

(Photos and information courtesy County of Ventura) "The first baby born in Ventura County in 2022 was baby boy Ambriz-Torres, born 1/1/2022 at 12:13 am at the Ventura County Medical Center! We wish the family the very best in this new year with their precious son!"
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Islands Sounder

Invitation to apply: Certificate in Ecological Restoration in the San Juan Islands, 2022-23

Submitted by The Islands Conservation Corps. The Islands Conservation Corps, a program of the San Juan Islands Conservation District, is accepting applications to the 2022-23 Certificate in Ecological Restoration program in the San Juan Islands , offered in partnership with Western Washington University’s College of the Environment. This certificate combines academic coursework with hands-on fieldwork performing the fundamentals of ecological restoration. Working with regional land management agencies, students proactively address imminent threats to our environment through restoration, conservation, and adaptive management. Students will gain skills in ecological theory, conduct technical fieldwork, and collect and analyze field data using software such as ArcGIS and R studio. This certificate is for candidates seeking careers in conservation and land management practices, by providing accredited coursework, networking relationships, and exposure to potential employers.
COLLEGES
Islands Sounder

​Letter to the Editor regarding our Government Agencies

What is up with our governments and their non-responsiveness? Is it OK to wait 5 months for an in-town building permit and when you enquire about it, their response is two words, “not yet”. Is it OK to find out that your neighbor has applied for a change in land use, and you call the issuing agency, and the voice message is, “I will return your call in 3 to 4 days”. Great! You received the notice 4 days before the comment period ends, because the post office is taking up to 10 days to deliver mail. I keep noticing that my property and other taxes keep going up. This means that these agencies are getting paid more to do so much less….so I say, what is up with this?
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA

