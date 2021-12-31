San Juan County COVID-19 case update

Submitted by The Islands Conservation Corps. The Islands Conservation Corps, a program of the San Juan Islands Conservation District, is accepting applications to the 2022-23 Certificate in Ecological Restoration program in the San Juan Islands , offered in partnership with Western Washington University’s College of the Environment. This certificate combines academic coursework with hands-on fieldwork performing the fundamentals of ecological restoration. Working with regional land management agencies, students proactively address imminent threats to our environment through restoration, conservation, and adaptive management. Students will gain skills in ecological theory, conduct technical fieldwork, and collect and analyze field data using software such as ArcGIS and R studio. This certificate is for candidates seeking careers in conservation and land management practices, by providing accredited coursework, networking relationships, and exposure to potential employers.
