Healthcare leaders urge Virginians to avoid needlessly visiting emergency departments
As the Omicron variant spreads and COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase, Virginia public health officials and hospital leaders are urging individuals with asymptomatic or mild coronavirus cases, or other non-serious illnesses, to avoid unnecessary trips to already burdened hospital emergency departments, and to get vaccinated if they have not already done...www.emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Comments / 0