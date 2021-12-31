Healthcare leaders urge Virginians to avoid needlessly visiting emergency departments

NEW ORLEANS — Southeast Louisiana leaders are pleading with residents to avoid emergency rooms unless they are severely sick, as ERs have increasingly become slammed with people seeking to be tested for COVID-19. “We understand that right now, COVID tests are hard to find, but let’s keep the emergency rooms available to those who feel severely sick or have an immediate emergency,” a statement from the New Orleans Health Department said on Monday.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO