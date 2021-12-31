ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Healthcare leaders urge Virginians to avoid needlessly visiting emergency departments

By Contributed
 2 days ago

As the Omicron variant spreads and COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase, Virginia public health officials and hospital leaders are urging individuals with asymptomatic or mild coronavirus cases, or other non-serious illnesses, to avoid unnecessary trips to already burdened hospital emergency departments, and to get vaccinated if they have not already done...

The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Patients with do-not-resuscitate orders receive less care

TEXAS — Patients with do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders have higher death rates for unrelated illnesses because health care providers give less care, according to numbers from the American Heart Association, Harvard Medical School, and others. An e7Health study analyzed data from 10 institutions and found hospitals administer fewer blood tests, IVs and routine procedures that extend lives to people who have signed a DNR order.
HEALTH SERVICES
Doctors becoming overwhelmed by constant visits from ‘frequent attenders’

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom — Is there such a thing as going to the doctor too much? A new study finds family doctors are being overwhelmed by “frequent attenders” who visit their practices five times more often than other patients. Researchers from the University of Manchester say these...
HEALTH
Hospitals Suspend Vaccine Mandates As COVID Cases Surge

Several Ohio hospital systems have suspended their COVID vaccine mandates, even as COVID positive cases are packing their rooms and intensive care units. Hospitals say they’re pausing the mandate as the federal vaccine-or-test requirement works through the courts, and as state lawmakers consider a bill to ban mandating COVID vaccines that don’t have full FDA approval.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Need a COVID test? Avoid the emergency rooms

NEW ORLEANS — Southeast Louisiana leaders are pleading with residents to avoid emergency rooms unless they are severely sick, as ERs have increasingly become slammed with people seeking to be tested for COVID-19. “We understand that right now, COVID tests are hard to find, but let’s keep the emergency rooms available to those who feel severely sick or have an immediate emergency,” a statement from the New Orleans Health Department said on Monday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Physicians are concerned about omicron's paradox for hospitals

Omicron has been referred to by some as the variant of COVID-19 you want to get if you're going to get it, due to a growing body of evidence that suggests it causes milder illness than earlier variants of COVID-19. That type of thinking has physicians and hospitals worried. Anthony...
HEALTH SERVICES
Unvaccinated overrunning hospitals

DEWITT — Local medical officials have been pleading with people to get the COVID-19 vaccine as critical care beds are full, and health care workers are run ragged. Eighty percent of the patients in local intensive care units have COVID-19, and of those, 90% are not vaccinated against the coronavirus, said Dr. Kurt Anderson, senior vice president of physician operations and the chief medical officer for Genesis Health System, which operates hospitals in DeWitt and Maquoketa.
DEWITT, IA
Study: Spike in hospitals suing patients over unpaid medical bills

A study by researchers at Yale and Stanford universities reveals a significant increase in lawsuits over unpaid hospital bills in Wisconsin, providing further evidence of the financial hardship that the U.S. health care system is causing patients. The study, published Dec. 6 in the journal Health Affairs, found that lawsuits...
HEALTH SERVICES
Worcester County Reinstating COVID Mandates

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- Masks and social distancing are coming back in parts of Worcester County government. Effective immediately, anyone attending meetings in the Commissioners' meeting room and board room must wear a mask and social distance. A county spokesperson says this is in response to the recent uptick in Coronavirus cases in Maryland.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD

