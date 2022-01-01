ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska governor thanks Trump for conditional endorsement

By Reporters notebook
 1 day ago
FILE - In this June 7, 2021, file photo, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy gives an interview in the state Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. Former President Donald Trump said he would endorse Dunleavy for reelection, but only if the governor doesn't back U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's bid to return to the Senate. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has accepted a conditional endorsement from former President Donald Trump for his 2022 re-election campaign, a campaign spokesman said Friday.

Trump told Dunleavy earlier this week that he would endorse him on condition that he does not support Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski for re-election. Trump has vowed revenge against Murkowski and other Republican lawmakers who supported his impeachment over the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s endorsed Murkowski’s primary challenger, Kelly Tshibaka.

“Please tell the President thank you for the endorsement,” a message from Dunleavy said on Trump’s Save America PAC website. “With regard to the other issue, please tell the President he has nothing to worry about. I appreciate all 45 has done for Alaska and this country.”

Andrew Jensen, a spokesperson for Dunleavy’s re-election campaign, confirmed to the Anchorage Daily News that the message was sent by the governor.

“It was a written message from the governor to Trump’s people,” Jensen told the Anchorage newspaper.

Jensen said he didn’t know if the message was meant to be public.

“Even if it was intended to be private, it still is consistent,” Jensen said.

Comments / 11

Laurie Hill
22h ago

The only reason he got elected Governor is because he promised Alaska’s he’d us the rest of our dividend ! I guess he was just blowing smoke to get elected! 🤔

Reply
7
Laura Johnson
14h ago

So trump promised to endorse him if he doesn't offer any support to his opponent? So as long as the GOP candidate pledges his never ending loyalty to trump, trump will give him his endorsement? So what if Dunleavy doesn't show enough gratitude he's going to get a horse head in his bed? This sounds more like a 'God father' type deal.

Reply(1)
4
Sandi Yukman
7h ago

Dunleavy can have his bromance with trump in prison. That would be the best thing to happen in 2022!

Reply
3
