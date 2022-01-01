ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MISportsNow Top Moments of 2021: No. 2, No. 1

By Tyler Driesenga
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 1 day ago
MISportsNow is taking a look back at some of the top moments from 2021. Our 9&10 Sports team voted on the 10 best. We wrap up the countdown by taking a look at the top two Northern Michigan sports moments of 2021.

2. Pit Spitters Win Northwoods League Title

What a run it was for the Traverse City Pit Spitters, who have now won consecutive Northwoods League Championships in their first two seasons in the league.

In the semifinal game, the Pit Spitters turned to Joe Horoszko, a pitcher who had started just one game all season. All he did was throw a complete game and propel Traverse City to a 6-2 win over the Madison Mallards and a berth in the championship game.

After winning the 2019 championship (there was no champion in 2020 due to Covid-19), the Pit Spitters repeated with a 9-3 win over the St. Cloud Rox in the title game.

  1. Ferris State Football Wins National Championship

The Bulldogs put together one of the most impressive postseason runs in NCAA Division II history. Even with a first round bye, Ferris State still set a playoff scoring record with 208 points in four games.

They capped it off with a dominating 58-17 win over Valdosta State in the NCAA Division II National Championship, the same team the Bulldogs lost to in the 2018 championship.

Their complete postseason dominance is our top moment of the year.

Take a look at the rest of the list of the Top 10 moments of 2021 below:

10. Central Michigan University Athletics’ Success: The Chippewas won MAC titles in baseball and women’s basketball and made another bowl appearance in football.

9. Local Basketball Teams End State Semifinals Droughts: Rudyard boys basketball made its first trip to the state semifinals since 1963 and Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart boys basketball made its first semifinal run since 2006. The Newaygo girls basketball team made its first state finals appearance since winning consecutive Class C state championships in 1984-85 and Bellaire made its first ever trip to the state finals.

8. Inland Lakes Volleyball Makes First Ever State Finals

7. TC St. Francis Boys Tennis Wins First State Title, Three State Champs in Skiing (TC Central girls, TC West boys & Petoskey boys)

6. Rudyard Softball, T.C. St. Francis Baseball Make State Championship

5. Cheboygan’s P.J. Maybank III Wins State Title and is Named Mr. Golf for Michigan

4. Cross Country Glory: Hart girls cross country wins its fifth straight team state title, Benzie Central’s Hunter Jones wins third straight individual state title.

3. The Football Five: Five local teams (Beal City, Traverse City Central, Cadillac, Traverse City St. Francis and Suttons Bay (2x)) made runs to the state championship games in football during the 2021 calendar year.

