PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you look around Tina Ford’s apartment, you’ll see the love she has for her children. “Armani was a good kid. He was mild mannered,” she said about her son. Ford said he knew at a young age listening was a virtue. “I used to always say to him, your mom or your sister talks so much. Where do you fit in. He would say mom everything doesn’t always need to have a response. He said. I listen,” Ford told KDKA. He was a football star at Clairton High School and wanted to start a cleaning business. Then April 26, 2019, Tina’s...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO