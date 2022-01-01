ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Soggy Start To 2022

WTHR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will continue rising this evening and nearing 60 degrees-plus as we approach midnight. Live Doppler 13 Radar shows the northern fringe of a rain axis creeping north, but likely slowly enough to allow temperatures to continue to warm overnight. We're forecasting near 60 degrees for Indy as 2022...

www.wthr.com

FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: New Year’s Day winter storm

We’re waking up in the new year of 2022 to sleet, snow, and freezing rain. From Kansas City and the I-70 corridor southwards, the sleet and freezing rain mixture will continue throughout the morning, with a changeover to snow in the afternoon. Around the metro, we still expect snow to become the dominant precip type […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Tornado Watch this afternoon

SATURDAY EVENING: *Weather Alert* Showers and thunderstorms, some possibly strong to severe are possible out ahead of a cold front that will transit our region overnight. After another day of record-breaking warmth, we have all ingredients necessary for severe thunderstorms: warm air, plenty of humidity, and a lifting mechanism. The one thing that might prevent […]
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Dangerous Cold and Snow Tonight across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Arctic air rings in the New Year with temperatures plummeting to the teens and 20s Saturday afternoon. Wind chills will drop to 5 degrees below zero this afternoon and to 10 below zero this evening!. A band of snow will move east across the state...
OKLAHOMA STATE
#Raiders Colts
wabi.tv

Scattered Showers Today, Rain To Snow Sunday

Rain showers will transition to snow on Sunday with a window of freezing rain & sleet in between. Light Wintry mix tonight, mild with showers Saturday. Rain to snow for Sunday. WABI McKay Thurs PM Dec 30. Updated: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST. Cloudy with scattered rain, snow...
ENVIRONMENT
wcbi.com

A severe Saturday and potentially snowy Sunday ahead

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: The threat for severe weather Saturday has been ramping up, with strong winds, hail and tornadoes being the primary hazards. Mother Nature flips the switch on Sunday as cold air from Saturday’s cold front drops temperatures low enough for some potential snow to fall. The cold pattern will continue into early next week as clouds make a comeback.
COLUMBUS, MS
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: 2021 Ends With A Big Blast Of Snow And Cold

DENVER(CBS)- Happy New Year! What a way to end the year don’t you think? We go from a horribly, devastating fire to a raging snow storm to finish out 2021. There have been tons of traffic troubles across the region. The problems first began in the foothills heading into the mountains. I-70 near Evergreen had cars and trucks spinning out along with several accidents bogging down the evening drive. Credit CBS4 After sunset, bridges and overpasses across the metro area began to ice over as snow started to accumulate. Credit CBS4 It is still looking like 3 to 6 inches for the Denver metro area...
peakofohio.com

Snow and Bitter Cold Temperatures in the Forecast for Our Area

If you have been waiting for winter to set in, your wait will soon be over. The National Weather Service says the high temperature this morning (January 1, 2022) was 54 degrees in Bellefontaine. The temperature will drop into the afternoon hours to around 42 degrees by mid to late in the day.
wabi.tv

Rain Changing To Snow Sunday

Areas of fog & scattered showers today. Rain changes into snow on Sunday with a period of sleet & freezing rain. Light Wintry mix tonight, mild with showers Saturday. Rain to snow for Sunday. WABI McKay Thurs PM Dec 30. Updated: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST. Cloudy with...
ENVIRONMENT
KOCO

Very Cold, Arctic Blast for New Year's Day

KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says to expect a winter mix today mainly across northern, western, and parts of central Oklahoma with with wind chills dropping to near zero. Low temperatures tonight will fall to near 10 degrees with highs on Sunday afternoon near 30.
ENVIRONMENT
nbc15.com

New Year’s Day Accumulating Snowfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A First Alert Day remains in place through Saturday. After a slow start to the winter season, things have gotten active during the holidays. Freezing rain to end the year gives way to a winter storm for the Great Lakes region as we welcome in 2022. This includes southern Wisconsin, although the impacts will vary greatly depending on your location. As it is a busy holiday weekend, now is the time to prepare for rapidly changing road conditions and travel delays.
MADISON, WI
abc17news.com

Tracking a winter storm for the new year

SATURDAY: A Weather Alert Day is in effect for New Year's Day for impacts from a winter storm. Showers are moving through southeastern Missouri, with a transition to a wintry mix along and north of I-70. Far northern counties in our area are also likely to see snow near sunrise. As temperatures continue to drop throughout the day, more of the area will be affected by winter precip. Highest snowfall accumulations will impact counties north of I70 where there is potential for as much as 4 inches of snow. Further south and along I70, ice becomes the main concern with lesser snow totals, and up to 1/10 inch of ice with locally higher amounts is possible. Much of the southeast will see rain for the morning then a sleet/freezing rain mix as temperatures dip below freezing. Travel impacts are expected for the entire area and dangerous cold will arrive as conditions clear up overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
localdvm.com

Soggy Saturday

Expect showers throughout the day Saturday, with the heaviest rains coming around lunch and dinner time. The region will see about an inch of rainfall before it is said and done. A Flood Watch is in effect for Garrett County in Maryland until 4 a.m. Sunday. Out west, areas could see 1-3 inches of rainfall. Flood watches extend across the Ohio River Valley.
3 News Now

Bitterly cold through Sunday

Snow ran into a lot of dry air at the surface today, so it took longer than anticipated for the snow to make it down to the ground and start sticking. Omaha ended up with about an inch of snow across the metro. Areas a bit farther south saw more snow and areas to our north saw much less. This was hard to measure, too, since the wind has been blowing the snow around so much, too.
OMAHA, NE
NBC Connecticut

Rain and Mild Temperatures to Start 2022

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking mild weather and showers as we head through the first day of 2022. Many woke up to dense fog early Saturday morning, though the fog did lift as the morning progressed. Temperatures will remain quite mild as we head into Saturday afternoon with...
ENVIRONMENT
KMBC.com

Light snow returns this afternoon, evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We're seeing a lull in the snow at midday, but light snow will return this afternoon and evening. Temperatures are dropping and will get into the single digits later on tonight.

