Naked man follows woman on St. Florian walking trail

ST. FLORIAN, Ala. (WHNT) — A naked man allegedly followed a woman on a walking trail Thursday, according to St. Florian police .

Officials say the woman was walking alone at the Shoals Creek Preserve on County Road 61 when a naked Black man began to follow her.

The woman called 911 and the man ran into the woods. The officers searched the area but were not able to find him.

Police warned the public to be extremely cautious in the area, especially if you are alone. If you see the man or hear anything, call 911 or the St. Florian Police Department at 256-766-6625.

