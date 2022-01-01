ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Florian, AL

Naked man follows woman on St. Florian walking trail

By Carson Burns
 1 day ago

ST. FLORIAN, Ala. (WHNT) — A naked man allegedly followed a woman on a walking trail Thursday, according to St. Florian police .

Officials say the woman was walking alone at the Shoals Creek Preserve on County Road 61 when a naked Black man began to follow her.

The woman called 911 and the man ran into the woods. The officers searched the area but were not able to find him.

Police warned the public to be extremely cautious in the area, especially if you are alone. If you see the man or hear anything, call 911 or the St. Florian Police Department at 256-766-6625.

WRBL News 3

“I’m sorry and I didn’t intend to do this,” suspect remorseful after shooting that killed worshipper

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman suspected of firing the shot that killed a worshipper inside a Prichard church has been arrested. 26-year-old Kaillyn Harris is charged with murdering Grace Carter. As she was being led away to Metro Jail Thursday night, Harris cried and said she was sorry for her actions. “I’m sorry and I didn’t […]
PRICHARD, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama town celebrates NYE with a fiery tradition

BLACK, Ala. (WDHN) — Along the Alabama-Florida line, one of the most unusual New Year’s Eve traditions takes place. The town of Black in Geneva County hosts its annual ‘Fireball Toss’ where balls of yarn are soaked in kerosene and then lit on fire. It allows a person a few seconds to handle before getting […]
ALABAMA STATE
