BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Xcel Energy will be shutting off power to residents of several Colorado counties due to the devastating fires in Boulder County. The utility provider said in a release Thursday evening that the fires have impacted the natural gas infrastructure that supports Summit and Grand counties, and to decrease natural gas used by furnaces and keep the system up and running, the company would be putting in place periodic electric outages to customers in Summit, Grand, Lake, Eagle, Saguache, Rio Grande and Alamosa counties Thursday evening and night.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO