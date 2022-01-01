Photo gallery: Arby's Classic Day 5

BRISTOL, Tenn. – A dose of New York City style defense and a helping of gritty guard play were the specialties late Wednesday night at Viking Hall. In a game that finally ended at 10:54, the fourth-ranked Long Island Lutheran Crusaders held Tampa Catholic to 27 percent shooting en route to an 85-54 win in the Arby’s Classic.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Berkmar’s boys basketball team fell 71-58 to Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) in the championship game of the Arby’s Classic on Friday. The Patriots were outscored 24-7 in the second quarter, falling behind 41-26 at halftime, and never recovered. Berkmar’s Malique Ewin and Jermahri Hill...
Jesse Washington had four of Jonesboro’s 10 3s to finish with 17 points to lift the Hurricanes to the fifth place Arby's Classic game today against Dr. Phillips. Jonesboro blew open an early 7-7 tie with an 11-3 run, and still led 33-22 at halftime. Tampa Catholic got the margin down to 42-36 in the third, but Washington nailed a 3 and Deion Buford-Wesson had eight fourth quarter points to help the Hurricanes pull away for the win.
(WJHL) – Both the Greene Devils and Lady Devils had a shot at reaching their respective tournament championships on Thursday night. Greeneville played a very tight three quarters with Berkmar (Ga.) in the Arby’s Classic, but the Patriots pulled away late for a 71-50 victory. Jakobi Gillespie scored a game-high 23 points, while teammate Reid […]
BRISTOL, Tenn. – B.J. Edwards bid adieu to 2021 by putting in yeoman’s work. The University of Tennessee signee went for 26 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in leading the Knoxville Catholic Fighting Irish to a 69-58 victory over the Bearden Bulldogs in the sixth-place game of the Arby’s Classic on Friday afternoon at Viking Hall.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Just 48 hours earlier, Garrison Barrett sat dejected at the end of the Volunteer bench as part of third-quarter action against Union during Arby’s Classic consolation-round play. Moments earlier, the Volunteer forward was issued a technical and had just listened to stern words from head coach Mike Poe during an eventual 61-60 setback that had temporarily ousted the Falcons.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Dr. Phillips didn’t come to the Arby’s Classic to finish fifth, but the Panthers will take it. A trio of Division I signees combined to score 19 of Dr. Phillips’ 23 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Panthers to a 55-44 fifth place victory over Jonesboro (Arkansas) on Friday afternoon at Viking Hall.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – It took West Ridge guard Ty Barb just 90 seconds to aptly show Twin Springs how his last name could also define his full basketball repertoire. Barb’s sharp 3-pointer with 1:50 remaining Friday gave his squad the first of two late leads, while his subsequent pointed defensive delivery resulted in a key charge that propelled the Wolves to their first-ever Arby’s Classic victory – a hotly-contested 66-61 decision over the upstart Titans.
Adaline, niece of Lauren Pruitt, helps the Cowgirl Kickers during McNeese State University women’s basketball game against the Ecclesia Royals on Thursday while other children play a game of musical chairs at the Burton Complex. (Photos by Kirk Meche / Special to the American Press)
HOUSTON - The final day of the 2021 VYPE Holiday Invitational presented by Whataburger did not disappoint. With divisional championship games and an eventual grand championship game brought showdowns between national recruits and perennial playoff powers. Browse through some of the best photos of the day by Olivia Raymond.
Former Gate City star basketball player Mac McClung saw his first action for the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, entering the game at the 2:33 mark of the fourth quarter at the United Center in Chicago. The Bulls won the game over the Atlanta Hawks, 131-117. McClung had a turnover...
As the calendar turns to a new year, the high school basketball season starts to get interesting. The 38th Arby’s Classic returned to many area hoops fans’ delight, and what was touted as one of the best fields on record certainly lived up to hype. Long Island Lutheran...
BRISTOL — The Greeneville boys basketball team already made history last year when it won its first state championship. On Friday night inside Viking Hall, the Greene Devils made a little bit more history in defeating Amarillo (Texas) 58-51 in the 38th Arby’s Classic third-place game. With the...
(WCYB) — Greeneville had an Arby's Classic to remember. The Greene Devils clinched a third place finish when they defeated Amarillo (TX) on Friday. They were the first local team to reach the semifinals of the Arby's since David Crockett did so in 2015. The signature win came Wednesday...
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Some 24 hours after gunning down one nationally ranked team, Greeneville ran out of bullets Thursday in semifinal play in the 38th Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall. Berkmar simply had too much for the Greene Devils, finally breaking free from a tight battle to claim...
Comments / 0