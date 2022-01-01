Photo gallery: Arby's Classic Day 5

Jesse Washington had four of Jonesboro’s 10 3s to finish with 17 points to lift the Hurricanes to the fifth place Arby's Classic game today against Dr. Phillips. Jonesboro blew open an early 7-7 tie with an 11-3 run, and still led 33-22 at halftime. Tampa Catholic got the margin down to 42-36 in the third, but Washington nailed a 3 and Deion Buford-Wesson had eight fourth quarter points to help the Hurricanes pull away for the win.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO