Oakland Records Plague of Homicides in 2021

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two out-of-town suspects have been arrested and charged in the November slaying of an Oakland woman on a Lakeshore Ave. cul-de-sac next to Lake Merritt — the scene of two homicides and the wounding of seven others in shootings since May. Oakland police said Lashawn Price, 33, resident of Stockton and Torrin Dupclay, 32, resident of Crockett, were in custody for their roles in the November 11th homicide of 22-year-old Devani AlemanSanchez. According to court documents, prosecutors have also charged the pair with attempting to murder two other people during the same incident, as well as robberies...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO