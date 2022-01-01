ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland Records Plague of Homicides in 2021

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland is ending one of its most...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 5

B-urn L-oot M-urder
22h ago

this is nothing new. I've lived in or near the San Francisco Bay are almost my whole life. Oakland has always been a death zone.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cbslocal.com

Oakland Shooting Early Tuesday Leaves 2 Adults in Critical Condition

AKLAND (BCN) — Police in Oakland are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning that left two adults hospitalized in critical condition, According to authorities. Police dispatchers received a call just before 12:30 a.m. from someone reporting the shooting in the 9700 block of D Street north of 98th Avenue in East Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 Arrested For Slaying On Crime-Ridden Oakland Cul-De-Sac Next To Lake Merritt

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two out-of-town suspects have been arrested and charged in the November slaying of an Oakland woman on a Lakeshore Ave. cul-de-sac next to Lake Merritt — the scene of two homicides and the wounding of seven others in shootings since May. Oakland police said Lashawn Price, 33, resident of Stockton and Torrin Dupclay, 32, resident of Crockett, were in custody for their roles in the November 11th homicide of 22-year-old Devani AlemanSanchez. According to court documents, prosecutors have also charged the pair with attempting to murder two other people during the same incident, as well as robberies...
OAKLAND, CA
cbslocal.com

2 Injured In Separate Oakland Shootings

OAKLAND (BCN) — Two people were shot Tuesday evening in Oakland and one of those shootings was at a homeless encampment, police said Wednesday. Both occurred just after 6 p.m. with one in West Oakland and the other in East Oakland, about two blocks from Greenleaf Elementary School. The...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS 58

Milwaukee records first homicide investigation of 2022

MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- A 40-year-old man is dead, marking the first homicide investigation for the Milwaukee Police Department in 2022. Police report it happened around 1:40 a.m. on January 1, near 20th and Hadley on the city's northwest side. Officials say the suspect was arguing with the victim. No details about the suspect have been released.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plague
cbslocal.com

Baltimore Records More Homicides And Shootings In 2021 Than In 2020

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The city closed a somber chapter Friday night. The police department released the final numbers for murders and shootings in Baltimore City, and they both show a rise over 2020. The group, Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters, read the names of all the victims killed...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Police Seek Public's Help in Finding Attempted Homicide Suspect

Oakland police investigators are seeking the public's assistance in identifying an attempted homicide suspect who they said shot a man Saturday morning. Police spokesperson Paul Chambers said the shooting occurred just before 8:45 a.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard. The victim is listed in critical condition at a local hospital as of Saturday evening.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 charged in killing of young woman near Lake Merritt

OAKLAND, Calif. - Two suspects have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman during a robbery near Oakland's Lake Merritt, authorities said. The Alameda County District Attorney charged Lashawn Price, 33, and Torrin Dupclay, 33, with the November murder of Devani Aleman Sanchez, also known as Michelle. Authorities said both suspects fired weapons during the incident.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRA.com

Modesto police search for fugitive in connection with double homicide

Modesto police are asking for help finding a double homicide suspect. Police say Marco “Chino” Santoyo, of Bakersfield, is wanted in connection with the deaths of Julian Sisk and Taurean Travis, who were shot and killed last week. Two other men have been arrested in connection with their...
MODESTO, CA
fox29.com

Suspects sought in double homicide at Philadelphia gentlemen's club

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have identified two suspects wanted in a double homicide that happened outside a Philadelphia gentlemen's club on Tuesday. Investigators say a 32-year-old man and a 42-year-old man suffered fatal gunshot wounds when an argument turned deadly in the parking lot of Club Risqué on Tacony Street around 2:30 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KRON4 News

OPD: Two arrested in connection to murder of 22-year-old woman near Lake Merritt

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Thursday it has made two arrests in connection to a November homicide. In collaboration with OPD’s Homicide Section, Violent Crimes Operations Center (VCOC), and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office — arrested Lashawn Price, 33, of Stockton and Torrin Dupclay, 32, of Crockett, for their roles […]
OAKLAND, CA
cbslocal.com

DEA Agent Shot At While Doing Surveillance In West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A DEA agent was shot at Wednesday night in West Baltimore, authorities confirmed. It happened about 9 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Fayette Street, DEA Supervisory Special Agent Todd Edwards said. Edwards told WJZ the unnamed agent was doing surveillance work when someone opened...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sacramento

Man Convicted In 1979 Gruesome Double Murder In Modesto Found Suitable For Parole

MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto man convicted in a brutal double murder that happened more than four decades ago was found suitable for parole, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Ronald Ray Anderson, 60, was convicted in 1979 as an accomplice in the murders of Phillip and Kathryn Ranzo and sentenced to life in prison. Anderson’s parole hearing was Wednesday. It was his eleventh parole hearing and the second time he was found suitable for parole; He was granted parole in December 2017 but then-Governor Jerry Brown reversed the decision. The bodies of the Ranzos were found hogtied in their...
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police Search For Suspect in ‘Violent Robbery’ of French Bulldog in Marina

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are searching for a suspect who robbed woman of her pet French Bulldog in the Marina District Saturday morning. Police said the female victim was walking her nine-month-old pet dog “Rosie” shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Broderick and Beach Streets when she was approached by the suspect. The suspect “violently robbed” the victim, fleeing with Rosie in a silver Chrysler 200 with a partial license plate 7JPM. The SFPD Investigations Bureau Twitter account shared the information on the robbery along with two photos of Rosie. This morning at 10:05 am "Rosie" a 9 month old French Bulldog was out for a walk with her owner near Broderick & Beach in the Marina. A suspect approached and violently robbed the dog from the owner. Suspect fled with Rosie in a silver Chrysler 200 with partial plate 7JPM. pic.twitter.com/F0UTzM5o0X — SFPD Investigations Bureau (@sfpdinvestigate) January 1, 2022 Police did not provide a description of the suspect. Authorities ask that anyone who sees the dog or suspect vehicle contact SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy