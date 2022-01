Ohio State released its availability report prior to its game against Utah in the Rose Bowl on Saturday, and the No. 6 Buckeyes (10-2) will be without a total of 22 players, including opt-outs. The availability report itself “only” includes 19 OSU players, but three opt-outs – wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, plus offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere – are not listed. Interestingly, Haskell Garrett – who had already opted out of playing against the No. 11 Utes (10-3) – is listed as “unavailable” on the report, indicating Garrett is dealing with an injury (and might not have opted out if that wasn’t the case).

OHIO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO