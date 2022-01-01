Winter weather resources: Live snow plow maps in the metro

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our Saturday storm system is still on track for the area, with heavy snow likely for several hours during the day. A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued by the National Weather Service for the entire KYOU area for Saturday. This is to highlight the potential for heavy snow and very poor, if not impossible, driving conditions at times on Saturday.
We’re waking up in the new year of 2022 to sleet, snow, and freezing rain. From Kansas City and the I-70 corridor southwards, the sleet and freezing rain mixture will continue throughout the morning, with a changeover to snow in the afternoon. Around the metro, we still expect snow to become the dominant precip type […]
A wintry mix of precipitation is now expected to start early Saturday morning. About 3 a.m., sleet and freezing rain will move into the Kansas City region. The immediate Kansas City metro should stay dry until about 8 a.m. and then the mixture will begin to change over to snow about midday.
The WSPY listening area is expected to see it's first major snowstorm of the season on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a winter storm watch that starts Saturday morning that will remain in effect until Sunday morning. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Arctic air rings in the New Year with temperatures plummeting to the teens and 20s Saturday afternoon. Wind chills will drop to 5 degrees below zero this afternoon and to 10 below zero this evening!. A band of snow will move east across the state...
DENVER(CBS)- Happy New Year! What a way to end the year don’t you think? We go from a horribly, devastating fire to a raging snow storm to finish out 2021. There have been tons of traffic troubles across the region. The problems first began in the foothills heading into the mountains. I-70 near Evergreen had cars and trucks spinning out along with several accidents bogging down the evening drive.
Credit CBS4
After sunset, bridges and overpasses across the metro area began to ice over as snow started to accumulate.
Credit CBS4
It is still looking like 3 to 6 inches for the Denver metro area...
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: The threat for severe weather Saturday has been ramping up, with strong winds, hail and tornadoes being the primary hazards. Mother Nature flips the switch on Sunday as cold air from Saturday’s cold front drops temperatures low enough for some potential snow to fall. The cold pattern will continue into early next week as clouds make a comeback.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As cold air crashes in Sunday night, rain will change over to snow early Monday morning. An area of low pressure is expected to develop across North Carolina on Sunday night. As the center of low pressure moves off the coastline, it will drag colder air across Central Virginia. The expectation is rain will change to snow in the early morning hours of Monday, with a steady snow likely during the Monday morning commute. Plan on delays during the Monday morning commute.
(Area) Light to moderate snow is falling in the region, partially covering all roads in southwest Iowa. Roadways in southeast Iowa are entirely covered with snow. For the latest road conditions, go to 511ia.org, or click HERE.
If you have been waiting for winter to set in, your wait will soon be over. The National Weather Service says the high temperature this morning (January 1, 2022) was 54 degrees in Bellefontaine. The temperature will drop into the afternoon hours to around 42 degrees by mid to late in the day.
Thousands of Oklahoma residents started the New Year without electricity as winter weather rolled across the state, leaving sleet, freezing rain and high winds in its wake. Before sunrise on Saturday, more than 18,000 OG&E customers were without service. By 11 a.m., about two-thirds had their power restored by work crews that had to face below-freezing temperatures and winds gusting 30 to 40 miles per hour in central Oklahoma.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Now is the time to prepare ahead of the season’s first potent winter storm of the season that’s heading our way to ring in 2022 on Saturday. Travel impacts are likely regardless of where and exactly how much snow falls. In addition, the season’s coldest air will follow the snow with wind chills well below zero also on the horizon.
Prolonged troughing in the Intermountain West and ridging in the Southeast continue to affect the continental United States. As the storm approaches the Great Basin, the combination of cold air above and Pacific moisture will concentrate another round of moderate-to-heavy snow possibilities throughout most of the Intermountain West.
Our winter storm is very much on track with high impacts expected today. Road conditions will go from wet/icy/snow to all snow for most of the metro by mid-morning. Travel will continue to get worse all morning. A mixture of freezing rain/sleet/snow is expected the through 8am, then all snow rest of the day. For the KC Metro 2-5" snow plus 1/2" sleet. Heaviest snow is expected across northern Missouri 5-8".
Partly cloudy, mild, and breezy Friday afternoon. Snow and cold moving in tonight. TODAY: Above average temperatures and breezy conditions ahead for Friday afternoon with highs 50s and 60s across southern Colorado. Much colder air moves across the area tonight. TONIGHT: Light to moderate snow can be expected overnight and...
CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s the early morning calm across Chicago. Damp and drizzle with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Snow starts to overspread by the middle of the morning out toward the west.
We’ll likely start to see snow falling in Chicago around lunchtime. A bulk of snow moves through between 2-8 p.m. Total snow accumulations for most areas will be in the 4 to 8″ range but by the lakefront 8″+ is likely.
Snow starts to overspread by the middle of the morning out toward the west. Snow starts to wind down Saturday night into Sunday morning. A sharp chill settles in for the end of the holiday weekend. Highs on Sunday near 20° with subzero wind chills heading into Monday morning.
TODAY: Snow develops. Windy. High: 33
TONIGHT: Snow ends overnight. Low: 16
TOMORROW: Morning Indiana snow showers. Then Clearing sky. High: 20
Officials are reporting roads and power outages are being impacted by winter weather across Mid-Missouri.
The post Winter Weather Blog: Winter weather causing church closures and roads covered in snow and ice appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0