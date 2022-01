The Salina Police Department honored Officer Brent Rupert on his retirement. From the Salina Police Department Facebook page:. On December 30th, 2021, we had a retirement ceremony for Officer Brent Rupert. We had a packed house of former and current officers and employees, Citizen Academy alumni, and others from various police departments and the community. Chief Brad Nelson presented Brent with his retirement badge, a plaque, and he received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Assistant US Attorney’s Office in Topeka. December 31st 2021, is Brent’s official last day as a Salina Police Officer.

