Albany mayor sworn in for third term

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Kathy Sheehan was sworn in Friday for her third term as mayor of the city of Albany.

Sheehan is the 75th mayor in the city’s history. She first won the seat in 2013 after serving as city treasurer for three years.

Sheehan was sworn in during a private ceremony at the Capital Repertory Theatre alongside the city’s treasurer and auditor, a city court judge, and Common Council Pres. Corey Ellis.

