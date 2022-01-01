ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany mayor sworn in for third term

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Kathy Sheehan was sworn in Friday for her third term as mayor of the city of Albany.

Candidates react to Albany Mayoral Race

Sheehan is the 75th mayor in the city’s history. She first won the seat in 2013 after serving as city treasurer for three years.

Sheehan was sworn in during a private ceremony at the Capital Repertory Theatre alongside the city’s treasurer and auditor, a city court judge, and Common Council Pres. Corey Ellis.

NEWS10 ABC

New York State awarded $900M to shore up the Child Care Industry

New York State has awarded $900 million in Child Care Stabilization Grants to child care programs statewide. The grants are part of a $2.3 billion package of investments in New York State's child care industry funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act and Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
