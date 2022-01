Love It or List It is a popular home design reality TV show on HGTV. Each episode showcases a beautifully decorated home. The furniture is actually just for show, though. If you’ve ever cozied up on the couch or in bed with an episode (or four) of HGTV’s beloved Love It or List It, chances are, you’ve been wowed by the decor more than a few times. And hey, it makes sense. The whole premise of the show is that hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin create such enticing homes that it’s difficult to make a decision by the end of the episode.

TV SHOWS ・ 4 DAYS AGO