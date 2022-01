Elizaveta Tuktamysheva is nearing the end. The brilliant Russian figure skater, known as “The Empress,” first made a name for herself on the international skating scene over 10 years ago. She’s won the senior grand prix title, a World Championship, and a European Championship, but she’s never made the Russian Olympic team. She missed out on Sochi and Pyeongchang, and now at 25 years old, she’s still fighting for that elusive Olympic spot—this time against a swarm of teens who can do quad jumps, the hardest jumps in skating. She’s been skating so long that she’s outlasted the competitive careers of both Adelina Sotnikova (25 years old) and Alina Zagitova (19) who won golds at the 2014 and 2018 Olympics, respectively.

