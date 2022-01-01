ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Federal judge blocks mask and vaccine mandates for Texas Head Start program

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZXta4_0daFGYwB00

A federal judge blocked mask and vaccine mandates in the state's Head Start program in a ruling on Friday, which Gov. Greg Abbott quickly hailed as an example of his state earning a victory over the Biden administration.

"The Court concludes that the circumstances do not justify or require a nationwide injunction,” the ruling by Judge James "Wesley" Hendrix said, KLBK Lubbock reported. “…The great majority of evidence before the Court is limited to harm caused to Head Start programs in Texas."

Hendrix is a Trump appointee who took his position in 2019.

Lubbock Independent School District (LISD) and the state of Texas sued the Biden administration earlier this month to temporarily block the mandates for the Head Start program from going into effect nationwide, but the judge restricted the order to only apply to Texas, KLBK reported.

LISD and Texas's attorney general argued that mask and vaccine mandates negatively impact the Head Start program, which provides educational assistance to children from low-income families, according to KLBK. LISD officials claimed that staff might be forced to quit as a result of the mandates, and low-income parents might take their kids out of the district's schools.

Abbott (R) reacted to the ruling in a tweet, writing that "Texas just beat Biden again."

Abbott has been an avid opponent of mask and vaccine mandates. In October he issued an executive order banning vaccine mandates by any “entity in Texas,” including private businesses, which directly conflicted with Biden's federal vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers.

Hendrix's ruling is preliminary and the lawsuit will go on in federal court, KLBK noted.

Comments / 1109

Arlene Fisher
10h ago

Thank you Judge Hendrix, we need more Governors and Judes to stand up to this dictator Biden. God Bless You. Children should not be forced to take this EUA shot with a track record of serious side effects and unknown future problems.

Reply(122)
221
michael brown
11h ago

again..mandates are not laws and have no legal standing if you chose not to follow....

Reply(215)
174
Aldea Jimenez
10h ago

why would they care about having vaccine shots for children or adults when they don't even care about the kids are being killed and their classrooms while they're in school all they care about is money money money

Reply(18)
80
Related
dallassun.com

Judge blocks vax & mask mandate for low-income children

Texas wins latest battle in war between state and White House over mandatory vaccination, mask requirements. A federal judge has blocked President Joe Biden's vaccine and mask mandate from being enforced at a program for low-income families, deeming the requirement for children to be masked and staff vaccinated unconstitutional. Judge...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott calls on Biden administration to open more COVID-19 testing sites, send more monoclonal antibody treatments

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As more people test positive for COVID-19 and hospitalizations climb amid a new wave of coronavirus cases fueled by the omicron variant, Gov. Greg Abbott asked the federal government Friday to open additional testing sites in some of the state’s most populous counties and send new shipments of monoclonal antibody treatments.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
City
Lubbock, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
KVUE

Federal judge asked to block Texas law limiting mail-in ballot applications

TEXAS, USA — Harris County's elections administrator and an Austin-area voter registrar have asked a federal judge to block a Texas law that bans election officials from sending mail-in ballot applications to registered voters who haven't requested one. The motion for a preliminary injunction was filed on Tuesday by...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Head Start Programs#Texas Head Start#Klbk Lubbock#Court#Congressional
Axios

Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate

A federal court on Tuesday denied the state of Oklahoma's lawsuit attempting to block enforcement of the Pentagon's vaccine mandate for federal employees. Driving the news: District Judge Stephen Friot said Oklahoma's attempt was "without merit," ultimately finding that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin — and the Biden administration — has the constitutional authority to enforce a vaccination mandate.
OKLAHOMA STATE
yourconroenews.com

Election officials ask judge to block new Texas law criminalizing mail-in voter outreach

Two election officials have asked a federal court to block a Texas law that makes it a crime to distribute mail-in ballot applications. The provision is one of many included in Senate Bill 1, which Governor Greg Abbott signed into law on Sept. 1 during a special legislative session, and comes with a jail sentence ranging from six months to two years and up to $10,000 in fines.
TEXAS STATE
mysoutex.com

Abbott denies vaccine mandate against Texas National Guard

Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday, Dec. 16, reaffirming that the State of Texas will not impose the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on members of the Texas National Guard. This letter comes after Secretary Austin threatened to cut off...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Hill

The Hill

429K+
Followers
51K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy