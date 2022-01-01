ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Coronavirus: Rep. Ayanna Pressley tests positive for COVID-19

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=330a5b_0daFGDeA00
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., introduces former Boston City Council President Kim Janey, 55, to be sworn in as Boston's new mayor at City Hall, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Boston. (Elise Amendola/AP Photo, File)

Rep. Ayanna Pressley on Friday said she tested positive for COVID-19, after experiencing symptoms she described as “relatively mild.”

“I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted,” the Massachusetts Democrat said in a statement. “I am currently isolating and following all health protocols in order to mitigate further spread and keep my loved ones and community safe.”

She praised scientists, researchers and health care workers who have worked through the ongoing pandemic and emphasized Friday that “vaccines save lives.”

“I encourage everyone to do their part by getting vaccinated, boosted and masking up,” she said.

>> Related: Coronavirus: Should you wait to get a booster until there’s an omicron-specific shot?

Pressley has represented Massachusetts in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2019.

Since the start of the pandemic, several lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19, including Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Cory Booker, D-N.J.; John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.; Roger Wicker, R-Miss.; Angus King, I-Maine; and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Reps. James Clyburn, D-S.C.; Jason Crow, D-Colo.; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.; Tim Ryan, D-Ohio; Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.; and Joe Morrelle, D-N.Y., have also reported infections.

Officials have confirmed 54.5 million COVID-19 infections and reported more than 825,000 deaths nationwide, according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 288 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, resulting in more than 5.4 million deaths, according to the university.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Vaccinated Democratic congressman announces he has tested positive for COVID-19

Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr (D-NJ) announced on Twitter Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. "Today I tested positive for covid," the 84-year-old New Jersey Democrat tweeted. "I am fully vaccinated and boosted. Blessedly my symptoms are mild. I'm working from home. Omicron spreads like wildfire. Get vaxxed and boosted -- these shots are the *only* reason my case is mild. Don’t worry about me: get your shots!"
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Sacramento

Rep. Doris Matsui Says She Has Breakthrough COVID-19 Case

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Congresswoman Doris Matsui has tested positive for COVID-19, the lawmaker announced on Wednesday. Rep. Matsui says the case is a breakthrough infection as she has been vaccinated and also already gotten a booster shot. The 77-year-old lawmaker says her symptoms are mild. “I’m only experiencing mild cold-like symptoms & I’m thankful for the protection provided by the vaccine,” she wrote on Twitter. “I encourage everyone to get vaccinated & boosted.” Today, I tested positive with a breakthrough COVID-19 case. I’m fully vaccinated & received my booster shot in September. I’m only experiencing mild cold-like symptoms & I'm thankful for the protection...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC News

Rep. Bobby Rush latest lawmaker to test positive for Covid-19

Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., announced late Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 — bringing the number of lawmakers who have tested positive in recent days to 11. Rush, 75, said in a pair of tweets that he's fully vaccinated and hasn't had any symptoms. "Today, after being...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Maine State
The Independent

How many lawmakers have tested Covid positive this week?

The US Congress has been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak with at least 10 lawmakers having contracted the disease in the span of a week.The reported infections have occurred even as the US is witnessing the hastening spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.Delaware senator Chris Coon became the 10th and latest member of the Congress to contract Covid, he said in a tweet on Thursday.“In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly, both with rapid tests and PCR tests, and last night I got bad news – I tested positive,” Mr Coon tweeted.“I have minimal symptoms so...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Post and Courier

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn tests positive in breakthrough COVID-19 case

WASHINGTON — House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn has tested positive for COVID-19, and the South Carolina Democrat said his breakthrough case was asymptomatic. The Columbia congressman said in a news release he received his diagnosis on Dec. 22. Clyburn, 81, is fully vaccinated against the virus, having received his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston

Ayanna Pressley says Charlie Baker’s new mask advisory ‘falls well short’

The Massachusetts congresswoman is calling for a statewide indoor mask mandate; Baker has "no interest." With hospitals under pressure and the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreading fast, Gov. Charlie Baker announced a new statewide mask advisory Monday recommending that all individuals in Massachusetts wear a face covering in indoor public places, regardless of their vaccination status.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Crow
Person
Roger Wicker
Person
Cory Booker
Person
John Hickenlooper
Person
Vern Buchanan
Person
Chris Coons
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Cathy Mcmorris Rodgers
Person
Angus King
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
Ayanna Pressley
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rep. Antonio Delgado tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado has revealed he tested positive for COVID-19. The Hudson Valley congressman, who represents New York's 19th Congressional District, released a statement Wednesday morning on social media, noting he's "currently experiencing mild symptoms." "I'm grateful for the protection of a safe and effective vaccine and booster and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Chicago

Rep. Jan Schakowsky Tests Positive For COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Illinois) announced Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Schakowsky noted previously that her husband, Bob, tested positive for COVID on Friday. On Tuesday, Schakowsky herself was “having a bit of fever and feeling ill,” and after several previous negative tests, she tested positive herself on Tuesday night. We got tested when we felt something was off, and now we can prevent exposure to our family and loved ones. I implore you to do the same before holiday gatherings this week and next. Get tested if you feel sick or have been around someone who tests positive. — Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) December 23, 2021 Both Schakowsky and her husband are vaccinated and received a booster. Schakowsky said she and her husband are quarantining with her dogs, and she is feeling “OK.” “We got tested when we felt something was off, and now we can prevent exposure to our family and loved ones,” Schakowsky wrote. “I implore you to do the same before holiday gatherings this week and next. Get tested if you feel sick or have been around someone who tests positive.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

US Rep. Gaetz Says Republicans, If They Win In 2022, Should Turn Every Committee Into An Investigative Committee To Get To Bottom Of Biden’s Abuses

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Democrat#D N J#D Colo#Johns Hopkins University#Cox Media Group
Salon

"A race to the bottom": House GOP slammed for "really disgraceful" anti-vaccine tweet

A Republican Party elephant logo pictured with the hair of US President Donald Trump. (Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. At a time when former President Donald Trump is surprising his critics by encouraging Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19, the House Judiciary GOP posted an anti-vax tweet this week. The tweet in question has since been removed, but it is still being slammed as misleading and irresponsible.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
tucsonpost.com

Did Joe Biden just end the pandemic

No, he didn?t make good on his campaign promise to 'shut down the virus,? but by seemingly admitting defeat against Covid-19, Biden has opened a clear path to ending onerous pandemic restrictions and returning to normality. President Joe Biden admitted on Monday that "there is no federal solution" to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
News 12

Rep. Bill Pascrell tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Bill Pascrell announced Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Pascrell said via Twitter that he is fully vaccinated and boosted. He attributed those factors for his mild symptoms. "Omicron spreads like wildfire," he said. Pascrell urged people to get their COVID-19 shots. COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
45K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy