DALLAS — If you haven't been a fan of the toasty holiday weather we've been experiencing, then 2022 might be your year. Because it's about to get cold in a hurry. A storm system will move through North Texas on New Year's Eve, bringing with it a chance of severe weather late Friday and into early Saturday. And just behind that system will be our first true cold front of the season -- likely arriving in North Texas at some point on Saturday afternoon.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO