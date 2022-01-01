Moving forward, what should the Oilers do with Tyson Barrie?

Someone restart the router! Final Score: 4-2 Blues. The Oilers played their first game in 11 days after the league suspended play as a result of COVID-19 and I was looking for the boys o be as fired up about playing as we all were about watching. At the same point, with so much time off between games, I was also hoping that their play wouldn’t be so sloppy that many of the mistakes wound up in the back of the net. Despite the fears that I spent the day trying to suppress, that rusty sloppiness was exactly what we got as the Oilers coughed up a bunch of costly chances with many of them ending up as goals against that were completely avoidable. That’s not to say it was all bad — the Oilers had plenty of quality looks of their own — but it was the number and calibre of errors that really made the difference. Whether it was defencemen getting walked at the blue line or forcing plays in the offensive zone or giveaways that led to quality scoring chances, the Oilers looked like a team that hadn’t played in a couple of weeks and the result was a loss that they very much deserved. At the end of the day, this was one of those nights where the Oilers gave the Blues way too many chances with a clean look on net and they took full advantage of those opportunities. In this league, making even the smallest mistakes can result in pucks winding up in your net and the Oilers made some big ones, so we’ll have to hope that they’re able to correct these issues ahead of the Friday morning’s game against the Devils.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO