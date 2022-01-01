ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Moving forward, what should the Oilers do with Tyson Barrie?

By NHL_Sid
oilersnation.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a countless number of topics to discuss regarding the Edmonton Oilers and their recent play as of late. After they began the year with a 9-1 record, their best start in franchise history, they’ve moved to a record of 9-11-1 in the past 21 games. They’re currently hanging on to...

oilersnation.com

Comments / 0

oilersnation.com

GDB 30.0 Wrap Up: The Oilers play their first game in 11 days and look like it

Ugh. Final score: 4-2 St. Louis Blues. Right off puck drop, it felt like watching a brand new season. After all, it was 11 days since the Edmonton Oilers played their last game — a dominant 5-3 win over the Seattle Kraken. But like many other teams in the league, Edmonton got hit with COVID-19.
NHL
oilersnation.com

After rocky NHL debut, Edmonton Oilers loan Dmitri Samorukov to AHL

Wednesday night was far from a perfect night for Dmitri Samorukov. He took only four shifts in his NHL debut and made mistakes that cost the Edmonton Oilers goals against on two of them. This morning, the Oilers assigned him back to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. As I wrote...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Game Notes Oilers @ Devils: Need a Win

The Edmonton Oilers need to end 2021 with a win. With only three wins in their last seven games, they are going the wrong way in the standings and need to stop the slide against the 25th-place New Jersey Devils. — You know the saying: “Excuses are like a$$holes —...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Three Oilers home games in January have been postponed

Eight more games in Canada have been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the NHL announced on Friday. Among them are four Oilers games, three of which are at home. The games against the Islanders, Wild, and Golden Knights in Edmonton will be played at a later date, along with the game between the Oilers and Jets in Winnipeg.
NHL
Minnesota State
oilersnation.com

21 Things I Learned in 2021

As we wind down another year, I started thinking back to all of the crazy stuff that happened in 2021 and the lessons I’ve taken away from what was undoubtedly another strange year to be alive. As much as this list of 21 lessons I’ll take away from this past year could have gone almost anywhere, I’m going to do my best to keep my list related to the Edmonton Oilers as best as I can. Let’s see how close I get.
NHL
oilersnation.com

The Day After: Oilers fall in deflating bout

It’s the best way to describe the 60+ minutes the Edmonton Oilers put on in a New Years Eve matinee against the New Jersey Devils. Ultimately falling 6-5 in overtime, the Oilers fought hard and kept themselves in the game almost the whole way. But once again, the little things lost the game for the Oilers.
NHL
oilersnation.com

The Day After: Blues take advantage of costly mistakes and hand the Oilers an ugly 4-2 loss

Someone restart the router! Final Score: 4-2 Blues. The Oilers played their first game in 11 days after the league suspended play as a result of COVID-19 and I was looking for the boys o be as fired up about playing as we all were about watching. At the same point, with so much time off between games, I was also hoping that their play wouldn’t be so sloppy that many of the mistakes wound up in the back of the net. Despite the fears that I spent the day trying to suppress, that rusty sloppiness was exactly what we got as the Oilers coughed up a bunch of costly chances with many of them ending up as goals against that were completely avoidable. That’s not to say it was all bad — the Oilers had plenty of quality looks of their own — but it was the number and calibre of errors that really made the difference. Whether it was defencemen getting walked at the blue line or forcing plays in the offensive zone or giveaways that led to quality scoring chances, the Oilers looked like a team that hadn’t played in a couple of weeks and the result was a loss that they very much deserved. At the end of the day, this was one of those nights where the Oilers gave the Blues way too many chances with a clean look on net and they took full advantage of those opportunities. In this league, making even the smallest mistakes can result in pucks winding up in your net and the Oilers made some big ones, so we’ll have to hope that they’re able to correct these issues ahead of the Friday morning’s game against the Devils.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Edmonton Oilers recall Ilya Konovalov from taxi squad

The Edmonton Oilers have recalled goaltender Ilya Konovalov from the taxi squad under emergency conditions. Konovalov, 23, is playing his first season of hockey in North America. The 2019 3rd round pick of the Oilers spent the preseason in Edmonton, and has appeared in 10 games for the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 31.0 Wrap Up: Oilers find new and creative ways to lose, fall 6-5 to the Devils in OT

I don’t know about you fine folks, but I am a huge fan of a Saturday matinee. Not only does a morning game give me an excuse to crack a morning NationBeer — we all know that hockey is better with beers — but it also affords us all the rest of our day to heap praise on the boys when they win or recover from the anger that comes with a loss. Either way, it’s always nice to wake up and get a little chunk of business out of the way. As for matching up against the Devils, I absolutely felt like this was a game that the Oilers needed to win because they were coming into this thing as healthy as they’ve been all season and New Jersey is generally a dumpster fire at best, making these two points extremely important. Though, after the wild, goaltending is optional start that saw the Devils take the lead three separate times, I will readily admit that I lost all confidence in trying to predict how this thing would turn out. By no means were the Oilers out of it, but would they be able to settle down defensively and get the goaltending they needed to complete the comeback?
NHL
WGR550

Three observations: Kids step up in Sabres' loss to Devils

The Buffalo Sabres played their first game in 12 days on Wednesday night after the National Hockey League announced it would go on an extended holiday break due to COVID-19 outbreaks with several teams. Josh Schmit provides his three observations:
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
WGR550

Vinnie Hinostroza with Sabres testing Thursday morning

Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza was with the team in New York on Thursday and did test with the team. It’s not known if he accompanied the team to Boston, where they’ll play New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. EST. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
WGR550

Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Risky Business: Running with the Devil

You ever dance with the devil in the pale moonlight? No? Just Batman? Alright. We be bettin’, fam!. While Wednesday’s game against St. Louis didn’t go the way we wanted on the scoreboard, I actually did alright for myself in terms of my bets. I kept my risk levels down a touch and it ended up paying off with a night that basically evened out overall.
NHL

