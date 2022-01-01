ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jack Harlow Wants Officer Who Grabbed Black Woman's Neck Fired

By Sandra Song
papermag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Harlow is calling for the firing of an officer who was filmed putting his hands around a Black woman's neck. According to TMZ, the rapper posted disturbing footage of the incident to his Instagram, which happened this past Tuesday outside of his Atlanta show. The young fan was reportedly trying...

www.papermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Gunna Watches As Security Body Slams Man Out Of His Shoes

We're not sure what went down at Mr. Alex Jewelers when Gunna paid a visit, but a clip online has had fans talking. News about the YSL rapper being involved in altercations aren't common, so when an eight-second video began to circulate online surprised the public. The rapper wasn't throwing fists or catching any hits, but it looks as if his security was doing most of the regulating.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Harlow
wedr.com

Saweetie, Jack Harlow and more starring in 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Saweetie and Jack Harlow will be ringing in 2022 on a New Year's Eve television special. The rappers will perform on Miley's New Year's Eve Party, hosted by Miley Cyrus and Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, which airs December 31 at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC. 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h will also add hip hop flava to the show.
CELEBRITIES
creativeloafing.com

Jack Harlow

Hailed for his fresh style, unconventional sound, and rebellious spirit, Jack Harlow fell in love with music at an early age and never looked back. In 2016, he released his first mixtape, 18, earning instant attention, with the breakout track, “Ice Cream,” becoming an instant fan favorite. Since then, Harlow has garnered more than 5 million total streams and counting, in part fueled by his acclaimed mixtape, GAZEBO, released in November 2017 on his own Private Garden label. Harlow followed GAZEBO with his first ever headline North American tour, followed by a string of select dates as support for Grammy-winning rock band Portugal. The Man. Harlow signed with Atlantic Records last year via the DJ Drama and Don Cannon imprint, Generation Now. To celebrate, he released the feel-good anthem “SUNDOWN” alongside an accompanying video. “SUNDOWN” would later serve as the lead single from his major-label debut mixtape, Loose, which later spawned four more videos – “PICKYOURPHONEUP (feat. K. Camp),” “CODY BANKS,” SYLVIA (feat. 2forwOyNE)” and “DRIP DROP (feat. Cyhi The Prynce).” Billboard praised Harlow in an interview about the mixtape in 2018 as “an emerging artist out of Louisville Kentucky, who’s been crafting an eclectic sound with a fresh style of rebellious spirit.” DJBooth also commended his Generation Now/Atlantic Records debut, describing it as, “grand success,” in addition to pinning Harlow as, “a rapper who can knead down a beat with a wavy and punctuated flow.” Following the mixtape’s release, Harlow hit the road on his 18-date “The Loose Tour.” Following a busy summer filled with high-profile festival performances including Governor’s Ball, Bonnaroo, Capitol Hill Block Party and more, Harlow returned in August 2019 with the bouncy new single, “THRU THE NIGHT (Feat. Bryson Tiller)” from his upcoming, as-of-yet-titled project. Highlighted as a, “song you need to know,’ Rolling Stone described “THRU THE NIGHT” as, “sickeningly savvy,” and, “a truly effective piece of pop.” Harlow is also slated to embark on “THE MISSION TOUR” this Fall.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

24kGoldn, Saweetie, Jack Harlow and More Announced To Perform at Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson New Year's Eve Special

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson have teamed up to ring in 2022 for NBC‘s New Year’s Eve special, bringing the party to Miami, Florida. The “Wrecking Ball” singer recently announced the lineup of performances for the show, promising a star-studded group of artists to help fans celebrate the new year. With Cyrus and Davidson turning up the heat in Miami for New Year’s Eve, the special officially marks the end of Carson Daly’s reign as NBC’s New Year’s Eve host for the past 16 years.
MIAMI, FL
XXL Mag

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Has a Song With 6ix9ine Coming, Wack 100 Says

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is staying busy while on house arrest. The Louisiana rapper reportedly has a song with 6ix9ine coming soon. On Sunday (Dec. 5), during a Clubhouse chat session, 6ix9ine’s business advisor Wack 100 revealed that a collaborative track between Tekashi and YB is on the horizon. When the moderator explained to Wack that YB wanted to do a song with 6ix9ine, the music industry veteran spilled the beans.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Atlanta#Racism#Tmz
thesource.com

Jack Harlow, Saweetie, 24kGoldn & More Tapped For NBC’s NYE Special

Jack Harlow, Saweetie, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h welcome in 2022 for NBC. Some of hip-hop’s hottest stars are set to perform during Miley Cyrus and comedian Pete Davidson’s New Year’s Eve special. NBC’s Miley’s New Years Eve Party is set to boast performances by Jack Harlow, Saweetie, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Whose Baby Bottle Is This, Travis?

It has been an eventful holiday season in the Barker/ Kardashian household. From a weekend trip to Disneyland to Travis posting a pic of him inhaling a face full of Kourtney's foot, the freshly engaged PDA-prone couple has been making the most of their first Christmas together. Over the weekend,...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks dies at the age of 23

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks has died at the age of 23. The singer's mother, Jodi Hicks, confirmed the news on Facebook. Local police officers have alleged her cause of death is a suspected drug overdose. She was found by a friend in a home in Liberty, South Carolina.
MUSIC
NME

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot dead

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot and killed in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old Compton-raised rapper was gunned down last night in Inglewood, police sources confirmed to TMZ. It’s currently unclear what led to the shooting or how many suspects were involved. Tributes have been pouring in for the rapper,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Slays In Sexy Backless Dress As She Gears Up For 2022

With 2021 wrapping up quickly, the NBA star’s wife looked gorgeous, as she gets ready to ring in the New Year. The New Year is nearly here! As 2022 quickly approaches, Savannah James, 35, showed that she’s ready for next year to arrive, with a sexy Instagram photo on Wednesday December 29. Savannah, who’s married to NBA star LeBron James, looked excited to kick off whatever chapter the next year will bring.
NBA
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy