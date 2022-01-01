Chesapeake School Board votes to mandate masks again as student return

A woman is escorted out of Friday's school board meeting in Chesapeake. Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press

At the end of a tense meeting filled with outbursts, Chesapeake’s school board voted Friday to reinstate mask mandates across the division.

Vice Chair Colleen Leary said she called the special meeting because the board wanted to reassess the division’s COVID-19 protocols as students return from winter break amid a recent surge in cases.

Parents and community members shouted at board members — some called them child abusers — before the board called for a closed session roughly 10 minutes into the meeting.

Two people were escorted out because of outbursts. Officials cleared the room of about 45 people before the 30-minute closed meeting. People were only allowed to re-enter through metal detectors.

Afterward, the board voted to again require masks when students return Monday. Athletes also do not have to undergo weekly testing as previously required since early November.

The 5-1 vote comes after a reported increase in in-school cases. Superintendent Jared Cotton, who called into the meeting because he was out of town, said most transmission happens during lunch and on bus rides.

Local health officials predict cases will increase in January, higher than the division’s peak in January 2021. But Cotton said it’s important to note that more students are in-person this year.

The board opted to make masks optional during a Dec. 13 meeting after member Christie New Craig initiated the vote, citing parental rights.

On Friday, member Tom Mercer, who opposed eliminating mask requirements in December, motioned to amend the policy. Leary, Dr. Patricia King, Samuel Boone and Michael Woods voted in favor.

Angie Swygert was the only school board member to vote against reinstating masks. Neither New Craig nor Harry Murphy attended the meeting. New Craig wrote on Facebook she was against reinstating the mandate.

Virginia Beach School Board member Laura Hughes, who proposed to make masks optional in that school district earlier this month, and several Virginia Beach parents attended the meeting. Some called Friday’s decision “disgusting,” accusing board members of violating parental rights.

But some parents, such as Ginny Gnadt, are relieved their children will have a safeguard in place to protect them from transmission. Gnadt, a Chesapeake native whose son is in second grade, said she worried he could contract the virus and infect his younger sister, who is high-risk.

Her son is an avid mask-wearer. He doesn’t like masks, she said, but he wears one because he has to. And Gnadt, who left her job as a teacher last year, worried her son would be singled out by his peers in school if masks remained optional.

“I have grown to care deeply (for) not just my children, but also all of the children that could be exposed to this and have adverse consequences. And the families that have much more scary consequences from this disease than the my kids do,” she said during a phone interview Friday.

Gnadt is part of an advocacy group for educators, parents and community members who work to ensure schools are safe for students and teachers.

Eliminating the mask mandate should’ve never happened, Gnadt said, specially with federal guidance and a statewide universal masking requirement for K-12. And reinstating mask-wearing is the the least the school division could’ve done to keep schools safe, she said.

But she said she’s relieved the board took the steps in the right direction to keep schools safe, responsibly.

