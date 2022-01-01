3 explosions during house fire Friday in Lee's Summit

Three explosions and flying debris added to the danger for Lee's Summit fire crews at a Friday morning house fire.

Crews arrived about 10:30 a.m. to find smoke and fire rolling from a one-story house in the 500 block of NE Lynn Street, according to a news release from the Lee's Summit Fire Department.

People who fled the burning house told firefighters fireworks and propane tanks were inside the house.

Three small explosions occurred during the firefight, and flying debris caused minor damage to a fire truck.

No injuries were reported.

It took less than 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

An investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshall's Office found the fire started in a bedroom and was an accident, the release states.

The investigation also revealed items used to make illegal fireworks were inside the house.

Those items did not cause the fire, per the release.

An investigation is underway into the illegal fireworks.

