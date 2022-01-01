ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

December 31st Late: Few snowflakes for the start of 2022 along with a considerable chill

By SCOTT LARSON
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1725IM_0daFEYrl00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall between 0° and -10° around Siouxland. A Wind Chill Advisory has been put out by the National Weather Service lasting through the day on Saturday as it’ll commonly feel like it’s -15° to -25° throughout the region with some spots dropping as low as -30°. Make sure to bundle up in extra layers and put on gloves & hats as you head to your holiday destinations to ring in 2022.

A snow disturbance will clip southern Siouxland and drop a couple inches of snow where a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted. Heavier totals are favored near Des Moines and Omaha (4 to 6 inches), so be careful and plan ahead if you’re planning on traveling that way. The high will fall short of 10°.

It becomes a bit warmer on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 20s.

Expect a nice warm-up Monday and Tuesday as highs hover around 40° with a fair amount of sun each day. Wednesday there’s a chance of light snow and that’ll lead into another cold pattern with highs holding between about 10° and 20° in the extended forecast.

Stay up-to-date any time with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

January 1st: Frigid start to the new year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Happy New Year! A snow disturbance will clip southern Siouxland and drop a couple inches of snow where a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted. Heavier totals are favored near Des Moines and Omaha (4 to 6 inches), so be careful and plan ahead if you’re planning on traveling that […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowflakes#Winter Weather Advisory#Wind Chill Advisory#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

1K+
Followers
574
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy