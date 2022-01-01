ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

For a second year, rising Covid cases impacting New Year’s celebrations

NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. saw nearly 600,000 Covid cases nationwide in just the last...

www.nbcnews.com

Daily Mail

Seven U.S. states see COVID-19 cases TRIPLE over the past two weeks - including a 964% increase in Hawaii and a 238% jump in New York - as Omicron continues to ravage the nation

The U.S. is experiencing yet another winter Covid surge, with the situation expected to only worsen over in the weeks following the Christmas and New Years holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging 181,948 Covid cases every day, with that number set to increase in the coming days due to reporting lags during the holiday season. Nearly three out of every four cases, or 73 percent, are of the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid#Atlanta#New York City#San Francisco
CBS New York

Success Getting A COVID-19 Test Appears To Depend On Where In Greater New York City Area You Go

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many people across New York state are still having trouble getting tested for COVID-19, even as more and more sites are coming online. It’s a familiar sight all over, long lines outside testing centers. As CBS2’s Nick Caloway found out Wednesday, access to tests really depends on where you live. “It was super, super easy,” said Jasara Peski of Montrose. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments That was the experience in White Plains, where the Westchester County Center opened as a mass testing site in an effort to meet the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS LA

LL Cool J Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels New Year’s Eve Performance

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After testing positive for COVID-19, hip-hop singer LL Cool J has canceled his performance in “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022.” The actor and rapper were expected to perform from Times Square in New York before midnight on Friday. “We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!” LL Cool J said in a statement to Variety.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

L.A. County COVID cases skyrocket to 27,000; health officials urge caution for New Year’s celebrations

Los Angeles County reported another surge in coronavirus cases Friday, prompting health officials to urge residents to curtail large New Year’s celebrations. The county recorded more than 27,000 new cases on the final day of 2021, more than during the last two days combined. Roughly 1 out of 4 people who are being tested are positive for a COVID-19 infection, […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TODAY.com

Omicron impacting New Year's Eve plans around the world

As omicron cases continue to surge, some major cities across the country are already canceling their New Year’s Eve plans. However, the iconic party in New York City is still going on with a scaled-back celebration. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff reports from Times Square with what you need to know to ring in 2022.Dec. 30, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn Businesses Suffering Amid COVID-19 Surge, New Study Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new study reveals just how hard some local businesses are being hit by Omicron this holiday season. The coffee isn’t flowing like it used to at BKLYN Blend in Bed-Stuy. “We have seen a bit of a decline in sales, which isn’t typical for us during this season, and we’re trying to figure out if it’s fear or are people not in town,” manager Desiree Mullins told CBS2’s Ali Bauman. In addition to fewer customers, the mom-and-pop shop is also struggling with staffing shortages as the Omicron variant surges. “It’s already a short staff, a skeleton crew. A couple...
BROOKLYN, NY
AFP

New York prepares for muted year-end party

New Yorkers prepared Friday to welcome the new year in Times Square, with the famous ball drop and floating confetti, although in scaled-back fashion due to the pandemic. Revelers started gathering in Times Square in the afternoon for the time-honored festivities of watching a glass ball drop at the stroke of midnight, with the release of loads and loads of confetti.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cuyahoga County officials warn residents about high COVID case rates as New Year’s celebrations kick off

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As many Northeast Ohioans are making plans to ring in the New Year alongside family and friends, Cuyahoga County officials are urging residents to be cautious about the surge in COVID cases. The county released some statistics in an effort to convince would-be party goers to maybe rethink their plans or, at […]
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
News-Virginian

Can I celebrate New Year's Eve with friends with omicron rising?

University of Virginia immunologist and COVID-19 researcher Dr. William Petri continues to answer questions about COVID-19, vaccines and, now, the omicron variant. My friends were planning a New Year’s Eve party with about 12 vaccinated and boostered friends. But we are all over 70, and I know that some of the group traveled or visited with family members during the holidays. What do we do?
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

