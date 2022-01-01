For a second year, rising Covid cases impacting New Year’s celebrations

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many people across New York state are still having trouble getting tested for COVID-19, even as more and more sites are coming online.
It’s a familiar sight all over, long lines outside testing centers.
As CBS2’s Nick Caloway found out Wednesday, access to tests really depends on where you live.
“It was super, super easy,” said Jasara Peski of Montrose.
FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments
That was the experience in White Plains, where the Westchester County Center opened as a mass testing site in an effort to meet the...
Comments / 0