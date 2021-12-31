IN MEMORIAM: Doris Topsy-Elvord Legacy of Leadership

Gwendolyn Jones’ passion is purpose-filled as she lives the life of a survivor helping others to survive. Gwendolyn Jones is the founder and executive director of Arise! International, Inc., an organization she established almost 13 years ago to work with and deliver presentations at schools, community events, colleges and churches about sexual abuse awareness, prevention, and recovery. She has written articles about sexual abuse and she works with others to help end vicious cycles of abuse. Gwendolyn began facilitating her first Shelter from the Storm© support group in September 2008. For six years she was the lead facilitator at her local church and facilitated three support groups per week. She is a recipient of the 2021 Esther Award – Leadership Through Action – Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support and the 2018 EMERGE Award – presented by Rachel L. Proctor, Mayor Pro Tem, DeSoto, TX. A graduate of Lincoln High School, she spent almost a decade as a manager – Methods and Procedures for AT&T.
