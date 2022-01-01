Forest Grove man dies in crash along Hillsboro road
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A speeding driver lost control, went airborne and landed in a ditch along a Hillsboro road and later died at a local hospital Friday afternoon, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.
The crash on SW Farmington and Rood Bridge roads happened around 2:20 p.m. The driver, William L. Bartels of Forest Grove, was rushed to a hospital for treatment. But he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving, officials said. He was 65.
A border collie puppy was also found at the crash scene. The pup was also taken to a veterinarian for emergency treatment and is expected to fully recover.
Investigators said speed was a factor in this fatal crash.
Authorities remind everyone to be safe and responsible on this New Year's Eve — designate a driver or take a ride share or public transportation.
