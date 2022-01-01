ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

Forest Grove man dies in crash along Hillsboro road

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdVDP_0daFCoFl00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A speeding driver lost control, went airborne and landed in a ditch along a Hillsboro road and later died at a local hospital Friday afternoon, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash on SW Farmington and Rood Bridge roads happened around 2:20 p.m. The driver, William L. Bartels of Forest Grove, was rushed to a hospital for treatment. But he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving, officials said. He was 65.

A border collie puppy was also found at the crash scene. The pup was also taken to a veterinarian for emergency treatment and is expected to fully recover.

Investigators said speed was a factor in this fatal crash.

Authorities remind everyone to be safe and responsible on this New Year’s Eve — designate a driver or take a ride share or public transportation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Grove, OR
Forest Grove, OR
Sports
Washington County, OR
Accidents
Forest Grove, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Forest Grove, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
Washington County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy