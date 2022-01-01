ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying bank robbery suspect

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vgj0e_0daFCh4g00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a Chase Bank in Rochester Hills.

Sheriff’s Deputies say that the robbery took place at a Chase Bank on the 70 block of N. Adams Road on New Year’s Eve at 4:45 p.m.

According to deputies, the robber gave a note to the teller claiming to have a gun and demanding money. No weapon was seen.

The teller then gave the robber cash.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s in a black Jordan running suit, a black Detroit Lions baseball cap, wearing black shoes with white soles and dark-framed glasses. The suspect also has tattoos on his hands.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Any with information about the robbery can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 911. You can remain anonymous.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHbWm_0daFCh4g00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j8Zm1_0daFCh4g00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 8

Reef
8h ago

Help identify man who's wearing no gloves shouldn't be hard find !! touch something on his way in or out.. Just something not adding up here...

Reply
2
Fun n Games
9h ago

Desperate times for many people, thankfully they don’t all rob banks. I’m sure his days of freedom are numbered, it’s just a matter of time before he’s picked up.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLNS

Vehicle crashes into Okemos apartment complex

OKEMOS, Mich (WLNS) — Shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Friday, December 31, Meridian Township Police and Fire responded to a multi-vehicle accident off of Madison Ave. in Okemos. 6 News arrived at the scene shortly before 9 a.m. and can confirm a silver sedan crashed into one of the buildings at Central Park Apartments. Medics […]
OKEMOS, MI
WLNS

MSP reminds drivers to be safe this holiday weekend

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – You’ve heard it time and time again, drive sober or get pulled over. With New Year’s Eve approaching, a Michigan State Police trooper explains why this message is worth repeating. The National Safety Council (NSC) estimates that 427 people may die on U.S. roads this New Year’s Day holiday period. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester Hills, MI
Crime & Safety
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
City
Rochester Hills, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Chase Bank#Detroit Lions#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

Lansing mom rings in 2022 with New Year’s surprise

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—As the clock struck midnight millions of people across the country rang in the new year. For Shamaria Roby from Lansing, she barely noticed and she had a good reason. “I was at home and I just started feeling pressure so I was like I’m going to the doctor,” said Roby. Ten minutes […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: BBB warns people of scams amid the new year

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The new year is around the corner, and the Better Business Bureau of Western Michigan (BBB) is warning people to watch out for scams. The BBB says the top scams targeting people in 2021 were: online purchases, phishing, employment, and sweepstakes/lottery scams. The BBB wants people to watch out for scams in 2022. […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Colorado fire victims begin new year surveying destruction

SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. At least 6 inches (1.8 meters) of snow and temperatures in the […]
COLORADO STATE
WLNS

WLNS

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy