Oakland County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying bank robbery suspect
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a Chase Bank in Rochester Hills.
Sheriff’s Deputies say that the robbery took place at a Chase Bank on the 70 block of N. Adams Road on New Year’s Eve at 4:45 p.m.
According to deputies, the robber gave a note to the teller claiming to have a gun and demanding money. No weapon was seen.
The teller then gave the robber cash.
The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s in a black Jordan running suit, a black Detroit Lions baseball cap, wearing black shoes with white soles and dark-framed glasses. The suspect also has tattoos on his hands.
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Any with information about the robbery can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 911. You can remain anonymous.
