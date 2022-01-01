Oakland County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying bank robbery suspect

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a Chase Bank in Rochester Hills.

Sheriff’s Deputies say that the robbery took place at a Chase Bank on the 70 block of N. Adams Road on New Year’s Eve at 4:45 p.m.

According to deputies, the robber gave a note to the teller claiming to have a gun and demanding money. No weapon was seen.

The teller then gave the robber cash.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s in a black Jordan running suit, a black Detroit Lions baseball cap, wearing black shoes with white soles and dark-framed glasses. The suspect also has tattoos on his hands.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Any with information about the robbery can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 911. You can remain anonymous.





