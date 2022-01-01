Spirit to double pay for flight attendants through Jan. 4

Spirit Airlines flight attendants will receive double play on any work through Jan.4, Reuters reported, as airline carriers struggling to keep their flight schedule intact due to mass cancellations caused largely by pandemic-fueled worker absences.

According to FlightAware.com, there have been over 8,000 flight cancellations over the past eight days.

"All flight attendants, regardless of how you have obtained your pairing, will be receiving 200% pay for any pairing that touches Dec. 28 through Jan. 4," the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said in a statement.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA union represents about 4,00 Spirit flight attendants, according to the airline’s latest filing.

Earlier this year, Florida-based Spirit Airlines had to cancel nearly 3,000 flights due to bad weather and staffing shortages, Reuters reported.

Major airlines including SkyWest Airlines, Alaska Air Group, and JetBlue Airways have all cited the spread of the omicron variant and weather as the reasons for the vast majority of delays and cancellations, Reuters noted.