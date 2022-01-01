ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Spirit to double pay for flight attendants through Jan. 4

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgH6a_0daFCbmK00

Spirit Airlines flight attendants will receive double play on any work through Jan.4, Reuters reported, as airline carriers struggling to keep their flight schedule intact due to mass cancellations caused largely by pandemic-fueled worker absences.

According to FlightAware.com, there have been over 8,000 flight cancellations over the past eight days.

"All flight attendants, regardless of how you have obtained your pairing, will be receiving 200% pay for any pairing that touches Dec. 28 through Jan. 4," the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said in a statement.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA union represents about 4,00 Spirit flight attendants, according to the airline’s latest filing.

Earlier this year, Florida-based Spirit Airlines had to cancel nearly 3,000 flights due to bad weather and staffing shortages, Reuters reported.

Major airlines including SkyWest Airlines, Alaska Air Group, and JetBlue Airways have all cited the spread of the omicron variant and weather as the reasons for the vast majority of delays and cancellations, Reuters noted.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Flight Attendants#Skywest Airlines#Jetblue Airways#Reuters#Flightaware Com#Alaska Air Group#Omicron
FOXBusiness

Thousands of flights canceled on New Year's Day

More than 2,000 flights are canceled on New Year's Day as bad weather and the omicron variant of the coronavirus continue to upend airline operations during the holiday travel season. According to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, 2,311 flights entering, leaving or within the U.S. were canceled as of 7:30 a.m....
LIFESTYLE
WSB Radio

New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers

For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off – with lots of frustration. By late Saturday afternoon on the East Coast, more than 2,600 U.S. flights and nearly 4,600 worldwide had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. That is the highest single-day...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Economy
FOXBusiness

United, Spirit offering pay boosts to mitigate COVID-related staffing disruptions

United and Spirit airlines are offering pay bumps to crew members as the COVID-19 omicron variant continues to wreak havoc on the aviation industry. Spirit Airlines is offering its flight attendants double pay for working through Jan. 4 amid a swath of virus-related staffing shortages, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, United...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Wave of cancelled flights from omicron closes out 2021

More canceled flights frustrated air travelers on the final day of 2021 and appeared all but certain to inconvenience hundreds of thousands more over the New Year's holiday weekend.Airlines blamed many of the cancellations on crew shortages related to the spike in COVID-19 infections, with wintry weather in parts of the United States compounding the problem.By midday Friday on the East Coast airlines had scrubbed more than 1,300 U.S. flights and 2,700 worldwide, according to tracking service FlightAware. That compared with about 1,400 U.S. cancellations for all of Thursday. That pushed the total U.S. cancellations since Christmas Eve above...
LIFESTYLE
Axios

New Year's flight cancelations pile up as Omicron spreads

The omicron variant and winter storms are prompting fresh waves of U.S. flight cancelations heading into the New Year's holiday weekend. Driving the news: More than 1,300 domestic flights scheduled for Friday have been cancelled as of 11:30 a.m. on Friday, per FlightAware's latest tally of flights into the U.S., departing or within the country.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Omicron havoc for airlines as JetBlue cancels almost 1,300 flights

US airline JetBlue has cancelled almost 1,300 flights over the coming fortnight as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant wreaks havoc for airlines. Airlines are struggling with the combination of harsh winter weather in some parts of the northern hemisphere and the spread of Omicron, which has caused surging Covid-19 case numbers in countries including the UK, France, Italy and the US.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
inquirer.com

Flight cancellations ease slightly, but airlines warn of more disruption ahead

Even as flight disruptions eased slightly on Wednesday, airlines warned that cancellations and delays could continue as they struggle to rebound from coronavirus-related staffing shortages and wintry weather. Aviation data provider FlightAware reported more than 970 cancellations of flights Wednesday evening within, out of and into the United States, down...
LIFESTYLE
The Hill

The Hill

429K+
Followers
51K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy