uw football sidebar mug 12-31

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Brian Kelly's daughter went viral on TikTok after her father left for LSU. Since Kelly was recently hired as a head coach at LSU, his daughter Grace Kelly--who is a senior at Notre Dame--shared a TikTok reacting to her father's departure for the south. "When you still have to graduate...
The father of the standout high school quarterback in Georgia who died earlier this month said at his son's funeral Tuesday that early reports linking his son's death to complications after a routine surgery were not true. James Roper, Robbie Roper's father, addressed the 1,000 mourners at First Baptist Church...
Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021 is $30 million. Kelly is a college football coach who has won several Coach of the Year Awards. He is currently the head coach of LSU Tigers football team. In this article, we will take a look at Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021.
Nick Saban is a happy man tonight. Alabama’s head coach isn’t often a bowl of sunshine during his postgame interviews, but he was in a pretty good mood on Friday evening. The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide topped No. 4 Cincinnati, 27-6, in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.
It would be hard to argue that anyone but Nick Saban is the best coach in college football. Saban has been at the helm of the Crimson Tide's football program since 2007, and has brought the team eight SEC championships, six national championships and a collective 177-24 record since taking over as head coach.
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
With Alabama's 27-6 victory over Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, college football fans and Group of 5 detractors may be tempted to suggest the Bearcats — the first Group of 5 team to ever make the College Football Playoff — were not deserving of their playoff berth.
Will Jim Harbaugh go back to the NFL? That question has been asked several times over the past few weeks. During a recent appearance on ESPN Radio’s “KJM,” Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on this subject. Finebaum believes Harbaugh would leave Michigan for the NFL under one...
UCLA has drawn heavy criticism for pulling out of the Holiday Bowl just hours before the scheduled kickoff, and we now know the supposed reason for the decision. UCLA said in a statement that they were advised by medical staff that having players participate in the game would be “unsafe” based on COVID protocols. One source close to the situation told Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times that the Bruins decided to back out after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of the game. Other players supposedly would have been forced to play out of position, and UCLA felt that would leave those players at an increased risk of injury.
Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins had a very nice building block season in 2021. The 58-year-old head coach led UCLA to a promising 8-4 season in 2021. The Bruins earned a Holiday Bowl berth this season, though were unable to play in the game due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.
Alabama head coach was in a good mood after his Cotton Bowl win on Friday night, laughing at a fun exchange during his postgame interview. The Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in their College Football Playoff semifinal game, advancing to the National Championship game against the winner between Georgia and Michigan.
Why on earth was a referee carrying an Alabama football duffle bag at halftime of the Cotton Bowl? Is Nick Saban paying the refs?. Folks who are looking for a reason to believe that the Alabama Crimson Tide are getting help from the refs at the Cotton Bowl might have more ammo for some conspiracy theories.
Georgia put on a show on Friday night, dismantling Michigan in the Orange Bowl. The game felt over in the first quarter, as the Bulldogs jumped out to an early 14-0 lead. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on Georgia’s blowout win. He was in the broadcast booth calling the game last night with Chris Fowler.
