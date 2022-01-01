Teen dead after being struck by gunfire, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers are looking for a suspect who they say shot a teen in Hickory Hill on New Year’s Eve.
Police say the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. at Castle Heights Drive. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.Man shot and killed on New Year’s Eve in Whitehaven
The victim was transported to Le Bonheur hospital. Police say he did not survive his injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
Police have no suspect information at this time. This is now an ongoing homicide investigation.
If you have any information about the shooting, call (901)-528-CASH.
