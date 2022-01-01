ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Teen dead after being struck by gunfire, police say

By Destinee Hannah
WREG
WREG
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27MeT9_0daFBfH100

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers are looking for a suspect who they say shot a teen in Hickory Hill on New Year’s Eve.

Police say the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. at Castle Heights Drive. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

Man shot and killed on New Year’s Eve in Whitehaven

The victim was transported to Le Bonheur hospital. Police say he did not survive his injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police have no suspect information at this time. This is now an ongoing homicide investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, call (901)-528-CASH.

WREG will update this page when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

3-year-old critically injured in Nutbush shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another child, a 3-year-old, has been victimized by gun violence, a few hours after the stroke of midnight. The little girl’s uncle spoke to WREG said she was hit in the neck adding what happened could have been avoided. Minutes before midnight, Jamayl Morris received a phone call from his sister, one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged with kidnapping after carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with kidnapping after police said he stole a car with a toddler and baby inside. According to MPD, Antonio Partee has been charged after a woman flagged down an officer after a carjacking on the 6000 block of Gascony. Police said the vehicle was taken with a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby Co. Sheriff investigating after apparent burglar shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova man fired a single shot at someone he said was trying to break into his home during the early morning hours on Saturday. The alleged would-be burglar was shot dead. The man who fired the round told us he wasn’t alone inside the home as his 13-year-old son was there […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two shot in Parkway Village neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting call off Perkins and Knight Arnold where they found two people had been shot. Memphis Police said a male teenager was transferred to Le Bonheur’s in critical condition and another victim, a woman, was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police said that a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hickory Hill, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Little Rock officer-involved shooting under investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Law enforcement from Little Rock, Arkansas said in a press release Saturday they are investigating after an armed incident over the weekend lead to an officer involved shooting. In a press release, the Mayor of Little Rock Frank Scott Jr. said that the officer involved was the Chief of Police, Chief Humphrey. […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WREG

One killed in Berclair car crash

Memphis, Tenn. — One person died in a two-car crash in Berclair on Friday morning. Police said the crash happened at Sam Cooper and Perkins just after 9 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to Regional One Health. Police have not released identity information nor the cause of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a shooting in Whitehaven Friday night. According to police, the shooting took place at 1820 Baroness after 6 p.m. A male victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene. There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. If you have any information […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot dead at Hickory Hill shopping center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ––– A man was shot to death at a Hickory Hill shopping center early Thursday morning. Police said just after midnight, a body was discovered by a car in the parking lot of the Majestic Centre at 3705 Malco Way. Police have not made any arrests but said the suspect was wearing a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Mpd#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Man shot and killed on New Year’s Eve in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis officers are looking for a suspect who they say shot a man on New Year’s Eve. According to police, the shooting happened at Goodhaven and Grovehaven Circle around 3:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police do not […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tiptonville man charged with murder, attempted murder

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that an investigation has led to a Tiptonville man facing multiple charges including murder. On December 21, TBI agents joined the Tiptonville Police Department in investigating a double shooting at a home in the 200 block of Cherry Street. Jerry Yates was fatally wounded and didn’t […]
TIPTONVILLE, TN
WREG

Train crashes into pickup truck in East Memphis, street blocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver of a pickup truck is currently in critical condition after being struck by a train in East Memphis. Police responded to a crash at the intersection at Mendenhall and Poplar where the pickup truck was overturned and the train had completely stopped. The driver of the pickup truck was rushed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Father wants justice after son carjacked while getting gas on Christmas Eve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – While police are investigating after a man was carjacked on Christmas Eve, the victim’s father wants justice. Police say the carjacking happened around 6 a.m. at a gas station at Chelsea and Thomas while Octavious Crutchfield was fueling up before work. Investigators say two men with guns, one armed with an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Woman dead after shooting at Walgreens, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a gunman after they say a woman was shot at a Walgreens in Parkway Village on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened before 1 p.m. at the Walgreens at 3177 South Perkins. A female victim was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition where […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in shooting at Raleigh home

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Officers responded to a shooting at a home in Raleigh Wednesday night. According to Memphis Police, the shooting happened at 4270 Yale and a male victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. No suspect information is available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police search for missing 12-year-old girl

UPDATE: The city watch for Shatia Brown has been cancelled. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who may be in danger. Shatia Brown was last seen by a guardian in the 1300 block of Bruce around 5 p.m. Wednesday. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis police officer charged with domestic assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An MPD officer has been relieved of duty after police say he was involved in a domestic violence altercation. Once MPD’s Domestic Violence Unit investigated the incident, MPD issued a warrant for officer Larry Matthews III, who graduated from MPD this year in January. Matthews III, 23, turned himself in Thursday morning […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fight during hair appointment leads to shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis woman is facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder after police say she told someone to shoot a client she got into a fight with during a hair appointment. It happened Wednesday at the Park Apartments in Hickory Hill. “We were just sitting in the house talking like we usually […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Food delivery driver chases after would-be thieves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A food delivery driver said he was able to stop would-be thieves from breaking into his car Wednesday afternoon. The delivery driver, who prefers to not to be identified, said he was walking back to his car after picking up an order from Jason’s Deli near Poplar and Highland when he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy