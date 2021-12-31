ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panhandle, TX

Late turnover dooms Panhandle is loss to Martin’s Mill

By Carlos Silva Jr., Amarillo Globe-News
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 1 day ago
Panhandle’s Grace Sims did her best, but it wasn’t enough Friday afternoon.

The junior point guard drained a jumper to close the deficit to one point, but she was bested as Jada Celsur made a pair of free throws with 16 seconds left as Martin’s Mill forced a turnover to secure a 40-37 victory in the small school girls title game of the Caprock Classic.

“We were looking for a quick two if they were going to let us,” Panhandle coach rob Schmucker said of the final possession. “We figure if we could get a good drive that we would kick out for a 3, but we figured they would take that away.

”We got a shot, but they did a good job of getting the ball to No. 23 (Celsur) and get those made free throws.”

Add that to the long list of learning lessons for the Pantherettes, who are a youthful team after graduating six players a season ago.

Sims poured in 12 points — eight coming in the final two quarters — while Kandin Ford chipped in eight points in the loss. Katelyn Haney and Kate Kuehler each tallied five points.

Following a jumper by Celsur, which provided Martin’s Mill with a 36-31 advantage, Panhandle clawed its way back thanks to Kuehler making a bucket while Haney added a pair of free throws to close the gap to 36-35 with 30.9 seconds.

Celsur went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line to close the final 30 seconds, which bookended a jumper by Sims, to close out the victory.

”Proud of these kids,” Panhandle coach Rob Schmucker said. “We’ve learned a lot these last four games in three days. It looked like both teams were exhausted.

“Both teams fought hard, that’s what you can say.”

