Flood Watch issued for Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 07:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Christian; Todd FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR CHRISTIAN AND TODD COUNTIES At 603 AM CST, the heaviest rain has temporarily come to an end. However, several rounds of heavy rain overnight have likely caused at least some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. New thunderstorm activity may bring up to an inch of additional rainfall to the warned area through 800 AM. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hopkinsville, Oak Grove, Elkton, Fort Campbell, Clarksville, Guthrie, Pembroke, Trenton, Lafayette, Allegre, Herndon, Clifty, Justice and Allensville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

