Switzerland County, IN

Flood Watch issued for Switzerland by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-01 17:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: People in the watch area, especially those living in areas prone to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Breathitt, Elliott, Johnson, Laurel, Lee, Magoffin, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 00:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Breathitt; Elliott; Johnson; Laurel; Lee; Magoffin; Morgan; Owsley; Wolfe FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible if embedded thunderstorms track repeatedly across the same locations. Excessive runoff will bring the possibility of flooding. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, Pulaski, Rockcastle and Wayne. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Jackson, Lee, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley and Wolfe. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, and a few rivers will be possible. Isolated flash flooding is also possible, especially along the I-64 corridor.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Henry, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 01:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 02:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Henry; Weakley The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Weakley County in western Tennessee Northern Henry County in western Tennessee * Until 245 AM CST. * At 157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Palmersville, or 15 miles northwest of Paris, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Paris, Paris Landing State Park, Cottage Grove, Palmersville, Puryear, Ore Springs, Jones Mill, Foundry Hill, Crossland, Buchanan, India, Mill Creek, Osage, Whitlock, Porter Court, Conyersville, Pine Hill and Big Sandy Unit Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Barren, Edmonson, Green, Hart, Metcalfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barren; Edmonson; Green; Hart; Metcalfe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Green County in central Kentucky Southeastern Hart County in central Kentucky Northern Barren County in south central Kentucky Northwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Edmonson County in south central Kentucky * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 1208 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southeast of Brownsville, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Three Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BARREN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry, Obion, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 01:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for western Tennessee. Target Area: Henry; Obion; Weakley The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Weakley County in western Tennessee Eastern Obion County in western Tennessee Northwestern Henry County in western Tennessee * Until 200 AM CST. * At 116 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Obion, or 11 miles southwest of Union City, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Martin, Union City, Fulton, South Fulton, Troy, Kenton, Obion, Latham, Palmersville, Trimble, Rives, Mason Hall, Mount Pelia, Jones Mill, Ruthville, Crossland, Ralston, Shaffner, Brundige and Terrell. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, TN
wdrb.com

TORNADO WATCH: Locations and Primary Threats...

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Northeast Arkansas Southern Kentucky Southeast Missouri Western and northern Tennessee * Effective this Friday night and Saturday morning from 1155 PM until 700 AM CST. * Primary threats include... A couple tornadoes possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barren, Green, Metcalfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 03:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 03:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for south central and central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for south central and central Kentucky. Target Area: Barren; Green; Metcalfe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Green County in central Kentucky Northeastern Barren County in south central Kentucky Northwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky * Until 245 AM CST. * At 221 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Glasgow, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Green, northeastern Barren and northwestern Metcalfe Counties, including the following locations... Center, Echo, Cork, Little Barren, Node, Coral Hill, Lecta, Crailhope, Knob Lick and Savoyard. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARREN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cumberland, Green, Logan, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 00:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cumberland; Green; Logan; Simpson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of SOUTH CENTRAL Kentucky and south central Kentucky, including the following areas, in SOUTH CENTRAL Kentucky, Green and Logan. In south central Kentucky, Adair, Allen, Barren, Cumberland, Metcalfe, Simpson and Warren. * WHEN...Until 415 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 108 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.3 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Should heavier rainfall go over this region, an upgrade to a Flash Flood Warning is likely. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bowling Green, Glasgow, Russellville, Columbia, Scottsville, Edmonton, Franklin, Auburn, Adairville and Woodburn. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Fayette; Hardeman; Hardin; Henderson; Henry; Madison; McNairy FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett and St. Francis. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Logan, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 12:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Logan; Simpson The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southern Logan County in south central Kentucky West central Simpson County in south central Kentucky * Until 1145 AM CST. * At 1124 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Russellville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Logan and west central Simpson Counties, including the following locations... Middleton, Oakville, Cave Springs, Lickskillet, Dennis and Auburn. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 04:18:00 HAST Expires: 2022-01-01 05:45:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM HST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY At 418 AM HST, radar and automated rain gauges show heavy rainfall coverage is decreasing over portions of central and eastern Oahu. Additional rainfall rates are between 1 to 2 inches per hour over the warning area. Flash flooding conditions are expected to continue in this area through the early morning hours. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waipio, Waikane, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Kaaawa, Ahuimanu, Pearl City, Mililani, Punaluu, Aiea, Halawa, Hauula, Salt Lake, Kahana Valley State Park, Kualoa, Waimalu and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 06:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Louisville. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CST FOR WEST CENTRAL RUSSELL AND CENTRAL ADAIR COUNTIES At 530 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Columbia, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Columbia, Christine, Gradyville, Gadberry, Esto, Bliss, Garlin, Fairplay, Crocus and Flatwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 15:45:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: People in the watch area, especially those living in areas prone to flooding, should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Monitor the latest forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Target Area: Scioto FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. An additional 1 to 2 inches is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Switzerland. In Kentucky, Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson. In Ohio, Adams, Brown, Pike and Scioto. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Soils remain moist and excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Allamakee, Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Allamakee; Winneshiek Accumulating Snow For Some and Bitterly Cold for All .Snowfall totals for the storm moving through southern Wisconsin and parts of northeast Iowa were lowered slightly overnight. Accumulating snow is still expected with generally 1 to 4 inches south of Highway 18 in Fayette, Clayton, and Grant counties. The highest totals will be found for those further south. The snow will spread in this afternoon and diminish this evening. Bitterly cold wind chills will overspread the area tonight with values in the -25 to -35 degree range by Sunday morning. WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Christian, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 07:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Christian; Todd FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR CHRISTIAN AND TODD COUNTIES At 603 AM CST, the heaviest rain has temporarily come to an end. However, several rounds of heavy rain overnight have likely caused at least some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. New thunderstorm activity may bring up to an inch of additional rainfall to the warned area through 800 AM. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hopkinsville, Oak Grove, Elkton, Fort Campbell, Clarksville, Guthrie, Pembroke, Trenton, Lafayette, Allegre, Herndon, Clifty, Justice and Allensville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Marshall FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following area, Monroe. portions of southwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Fayette, Greene and Higher Elevations of Fayette. portions of West Virginia, including the following areas, Eastern Preston, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Preston, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston, Western Tucker and Wetzel. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Up to an additional 1.5 inches of rain may fall through early tomorrow morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:30:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Fleming FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible if embedded thunderstorms track repeatedly across the same locations. Excessive runoff will bring the possibility of flooding. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, Pulaski, Rockcastle and Wayne. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Jackson, Lee, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley and Wolfe. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, and a few rivers will be possible. Isolated flash flooding is also possible, especially along the I-64 corridor.
FLEMING COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Elliott by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Elliott FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible if embedded thunderstorms track repeatedly across the same locations. Excessive runoff will bring the possibility of flooding. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, Pulaski, Rockcastle and Wayne. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Jackson, Lee, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley and Wolfe. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, and a few rivers will be possible. Isolated flash flooding is also possible, especially along the I-64 corridor.
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Monroe FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following area, Monroe. portions of southwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Fayette, Greene and Higher Elevations of Fayette. portions of West Virginia, including the following areas, Eastern Preston, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Preston, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston, Western Tucker and Wetzel. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Up to an additional 1.5 inches of rain may fall through early tomorrow morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONROE COUNTY, OH

