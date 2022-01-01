ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Vancouver's sanctioned homeless village keeps residents safe from cold

KGW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, Vancouver opened its first Safe...

www.kgw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tacoma News Tribune

Pierce County learned from heat wave mistakes, coming through for homeless in cold snap

Anthony McCreary typically sleeps in his van. It’s been his one constant source of shelter since he lost his home on Tacoma’s Eastside roughly five years ago, he said. On Tuesday morning, McCreary explained that the most difficult part is finding some place to park and dealing with the elements. With temperatures hovering in the mid-20s and snow falling once again, they were two challenges he said he was grateful to have left behind, at least temporarily.
987thebull.com

First Safe Stay Community To Open In Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wa. – The City of Vancouver is finalizing work on the first Safe Stay Community. The 20 tiny house were assembled and installed this week along with the infrastructure to support them. The project on city-owned land in NE Vancouver remains on schedule to open to residents this...
VANCOUVER, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vancouver, WA
Society
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Society
City
Home, WA
1011now.com

Local organizations keeping the homeless safe during the winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several Lincoln organizations are working to keep Lincoln’s homeless populations safe during the winter weather. The People’s City Mission and the Lincoln Homeless Coalition have been preparing for this weather since the fall. In November, the People’s City Missions begins to stock up on...
LINCOLN, NE
KIMA TV

Keeping Pets Safe From Cold is the Law

YAKIMA, Wash - In light of the extremely cold weather in our area, if you're not protecting your pets from the frigid conditions, you could be breaking the law. State law requires pet owners to provide animals with necessary shelter and failure to do so is a misdemeanor. Yakima's Animal...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kgw
KTUL

Tulsa's homeless preparing to weather a life threatening cold snap this weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For some, a simple blanket is a luxury. Hard times have made Tulsa's pre-existing homeless population even larger. "A growth in family homelessness. A lot of families with children that are homeless for the first time. We are definitely seeing growth in the areas of domestic violence or loss of income or covid related or income related homelessness," said Becky Gligo with Housing Solutions Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
KGW

Warming shelters provide relief for people dealing with the cold

PORTLAND, Ore. — With sub-freezing temperatures in the Portland metro area this week, several winter weather shelters are open in Multnomah County. The city and county opened five winter weather shelters on Christmas Day. They opened a sixth shelter on Sunday on Southeast Market Street. All are open 24 hours. Washington and Clackamas counties are also opening winter weather shelters.
PORTLAND, OR
erienewsnow.com

Keeping The Elderly Safe

This Christmas, it's expected that families will travel to retirement homes to visit loved ones for the holidays. For the second year in the row, masks are going to be worn at all times during visitation. However, this year brings new covid safety protocols. This year visitation is unlimited; meaning...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Place
Vancouver, CA
KDRV

Delivery driver's gesture prompts homeowner to reach out to Amazon

KEIZER, Oregon (KPTV) -- A delivery driver was caught on camera fixing a woman's Christmas decorations following a windstorm. Miriam Sierra, who lives in Keizer, woke up to a very kind surprise courtesy of her Amazon delivery person. A windstorm a couple of days ago knocked down her Christmas decorations and the delivery man cleaned up the mess when he dropped off her package.
INTERNET
Ledger-Enquirer

Rescuers follow screams to find California skier missing for hours, officials say

A person walking through an Oregon snow park heard a woman yelling. It helped lead rescuers to a skier who had been lost for hours. A cross-country skier from California was reported overdue Dec. 27 after she became separated from her family, the Deschutes County Search and Rescue Foundation said. They had been skiing at the Virginia Meissner Snow Park, about 10 miles west of Bend.
ACCIDENTS
thatoregonlife.com

Uk site warns Mt. Hood “south of Portland” may erupt in 2022

The things you read on the internet are quite comical at times, especially when it’s some site using stock images of Oregon across the world. Apparently not only is Mount Hood south of Portland (it is east in case you were wondering), but it may even erupt in the new year. Mirror, which apparently sourced another site that apparently doesn’t know how to look at a map, suggests in their headline Mount Hood is on track for ‘disastrous 2022’ eruption. What, we didn’t have enough chaos in Portland in 2021? I suppose we have to spice things up a bit and add a potential volcano eruption to the mix.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy