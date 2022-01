Dragon Ball Super is setting the stage for Granolah's next plan of attack with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The manga has reached a new phase of the Granolah the Survivor arc, and with it has squarely put the focus back on the titular Granolah. While the fighter started out as the main foe of the arc, the latest twist has made him the main hero as he is the last fighter capable of standing up to Gas and the Heeters before they are able to enact whatever grand scheme they have been cooking up on the sidelines.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO