CA courts will use state income tax records for jury duty starting Jan. 2022

SAN ANGELO, TX –– A new state law is giving Texas drivers extra time to complete their vehicle registration online. According to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, House Bill 2152 allows online registration renewals up to 12 months past the expiration date. Previous laws only allowed drivers to renew expired registrations online up to nine months past the expiration date. As always, customers who renew late are responsible for paying for a full year of registration. Drivers who renew online between 10 and 12 months after their registration expires will have the option to renew for…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO