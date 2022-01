Happy New Year, Everyone! 2022 has begun but instead of charging right out of the gate to start new goals, the celestial patterns are more inclined to have us REthink and REvise our plans! Venus will be REtrograde until January 29th, for love, values, and money REsets. Mercury REtrogrades on January 14th, for REleasing and REconsidering before we jump into new endeavors. Eclipses come in spring, then later in the fall joined by a Mars REtrograde. Pisces and Aries enjoy the expansion of Jupiter this year. The RE energy will also be seen on a global level as we attempt to REgain some certainties and stability in our lives. But, it’s best to keep going with the flow and adapt as needed to the changes coming our way. So, plan well but be ready for anything in this highly aspected year!

