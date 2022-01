A woman said Dec. 19 that a dog charged from behind a home while she was walking her dog. Her dog was bit in the process, and she said that dog has charged her in the past. Officers spoke to the owner of the dog and she said the dog escapes through a fence that her property borders with the former Guitar Center business. She said it is not her responsibility to fix the fence because it is not on her property. Officers told her it was her responsibility to keep her dog in her yard and they cited her for animals at large.

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO