Music

Tonight’s Top 3 at 7: Biggest Hits Of 1980

By lmartino
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTune in tonight at 7 p.m. as we continue our...

myk104.com

The Year in Music 2021: ﻿Top-five biggest albums

From old school to new school, there’s no denying that hip-hop made its way to the top of the charts this year. Here are the top five albums of 2021, based on first-week sales. 5. Lil Baby and Lil Durk, The Voice of the Heroes, released June 4 —...
ENTERTAINMENT
countryliving.com

Country Music Fans Go Wild After Hearing Garth Brooks' Major Career News

"Friends in Low Places" singer Garth Brooks is gearing back up for his highly anticipated stadium concerts. The country singer is known to sell out full stadiums within just a couple of hours, and after having to cancel the remainder of his shows in 2021 due to the pandemic, fans now have another reason to look forward to the new year.
MUSIC
Yardbarker

Year in review: The 18 biggest country hits of 2021

2021 was, to be sure, a wild year, but it also brought some solid country tunes to the airwaves. Whether you're into pop-country or a more traditional vibe, this year's biggest country hits run the gamut from old-school to hip-hop-infused. Flip through the gallery below for a look at 20...
ENTERTAINMENT
Q 105.7

The 21 Biggest Rock Acts Who Haven’t Toured Since COVID Hit

The pandemic didn't end in 2021 — in fact, a crop of variants only emphasized just how difficult the virus would be to shake. But for a number of reasons too myriad to unpack here, the live-music motor revved back up in COVID Year Two: major tour announcements, a chunk of big-draw festivals, numerous bands finally fulfilling their postponed concert plans. If you squinted hard enough, it almost looked like the Before Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Reportedly Wants Tyra Banks Replaced as Host

Tyra Banks has been an unpopular choice as host of Dancing With The Stars since taking the reins from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in 2020, and that could spell disaster for the former supermodel. Monsters & Critics reports that many believe that Banks tried to pull focus to herself and away from the dancers in season 30 of the competition show. Although It was initially reported "that producers didn't blame Tyra for the dropping ratings, it looks like they might be making a change anyway and removing her as the host."
TV & VIDEOS
disneydining.com

‘Frozen’ Voice Actress Found Dead at 35 Years Old

Sad news to report as we have learned that Sayaka Kanda, the Frozen actress who voiced Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen has died. The Japanese actress, Sayaka Kanda is known for many voice-over roles including Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. She recently voiced Princess Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen and was to appear in the upcoming April 2022 production of Galaxy Express 999.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks dies at the age of 23

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks has died at the age of 23. The singer's mother, Jodi Hicks, confirmed the news on Facebook. Local police officers have alleged her cause of death is a suspected drug overdose. She was found by a friend in a home in Liberty, South Carolina.
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Slays In Sexy Backless Dress As She Gears Up For 2022

With 2021 wrapping up quickly, the NBA star’s wife looked gorgeous, as she gets ready to ring in the New Year. The New Year is nearly here! As 2022 quickly approaches, Savannah James, 35, showed that she’s ready for next year to arrive, with a sexy Instagram photo on Wednesday December 29. Savannah, who’s married to NBA star LeBron James, looked excited to kick off whatever chapter the next year will bring.
NBA
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Faizon Love Clears Up Controversy About Ice Cube & "Friday" Pay

There has been a ruckus over how much actors were paid for their features in the Friday franchise and it is a conversation that was introduced by Faizon Love. The actor portrayed "Big Worm" in the classic film and while speaking with Comedy Hype, he claimed that he was only paid $2,500. The public accused Ice Cube, who produced the movie, of robbing the actors, but the Rap icon came forward to say that all participants were paid to scale.
CELEBRITIES
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
Complex

Diddy Cancels New Year’s Eve Party for Second Year in a Row As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Diddy is canceling his annual New Year’s Eve bash in Miami over COVID-19-related concerns, TMZ reports. Sources close to the outlet said Diddy made the call on Monday night as Omicron cases surge in Florida and around the country. The lavish party—which would have included 500 of Diddy’s friends—was last held in 2019 at Story Nightclub in Miami, where Fat Joe, Meek Mill, DaBaby, and DJ Khaled were just a few names that made up the star-studded guest list.
PUBLIC HEALTH

