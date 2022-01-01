ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

2 juveniles arrested on attempted murder charges in Catawba College shooting

By Joey Gill
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Salisbury Police have arrested two juveniles identified as the shooters in an incident at the Catawba College gymnasium on Wednesday night.

According to Salisbury Police, the juveniles were taken into custody Friday and transported to Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center. Both were charged with two counts of attempted murder with more criminal charges expected. The suspects are not being named by investigators due to their ages.

‘Innocent bystanders.’ 13 and 14-year-old boys shot at Catawba College in Salisbury, NC during high school basketball tournament

A 13-year-old and a 14-year-old are still recovering from their injuries after they were shot during a fight that broke out during a high school basketball tournament, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Authorities said just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, the suspects fired multiple rounds, striking the two teenage boys in the lobby of the Catawba College gymnasium.

Salisbury Police Chief Jerome “Jerry” Stokes said a 14-year-old boy was shot in his right forearm and was transported to Rowan Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was released Wednesday night.

A 13-year-old boy was struck in the right leg and was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Chief Stokes said he remains in the hospital and is in good/stable condition. Neither teen was reportedly involved in the altercation that broke out on campus and were innocent bystanders, authorities said.

The Salisbury Police Department is being assisted by the NC State Bureau of Investigation with this case.

If you have any information that may aid investigators in the case at Catawba College, contact Salisbury Police Lt. Crews at (704) 638-5333, the Salisbury Police Department via private message on social media or Salisbury-Rowan Crimestoppers at (866) 639-5245.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 19

Robert Dix
15h ago

More gun laws for people who do not care about laws. Law abiding citizens have to pay for thugs with guns they are not to possess until 21. Prison awaits you.

Reply
11
user......
21h ago

Young black guys with guns. The news media and race baiting politicians can't stop talking about racism when the biggest threat to black folks is other black folks.

Reply(7)
12
Blackwulfe342022
17h ago

They will let them out at 21,because they have a body attached to them they will have the juice to be heroes in their circle until either they murder someone else and either get killed by the police or get killed by someone else or they get put away as adults.

Reply
6
 

