Celebratory gunfire has consequences, sheriff’s office says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – A New Year means celebrations – but while celebratory gunfire is a popular way to ring in the new year, law enforcement agencies across the Central Valley say there are consequences.

Lt. Steve Sanchez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says shooting a gun into the air means you have no control over where that bullet ends up. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

