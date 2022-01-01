ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama town celebrates NYE with a fiery tradition

BLACK, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Along the Alabama-Florida line, one of the most unusual New Year’s Eve traditions takes place.

The town of Black in Geneva County hosts its annual ‘Fireball Toss’ where balls of yarn are soaked in kerosene and then lit on fire.

It allows a person a few seconds to handle before getting burned. The activity dates back to the Great Depression when people simply didn’t have the money to buy firecrackers, and they created this activity.

“They tie balls of twine very tightly, like a softball and they soak them in kerosene and light them on fire and throw them back and forth, and throw them in the air,” town of Black councilwoman, Maxine Debord said. “It’s like fireworks.”

The event is now getting underway on Jackson Street and usually lasts until around 7:30 p.m. In addition to the fireballs, town residents will bring covered dishes with black-eyed peas, a southern New Year’s Eve tradition to symbolize good luck.

