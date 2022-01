ORLANDO, Fla. — How about that for a season capper? Kentucky pieced together a game-winning drive in the closing minutes of the 2022 Citrus Bowl to knock off Iowa 20-17. Junior quarterback Will Levis found Wan’Dale Robinson for a 52-yard gain that put the ball down on the one-yard line. It was a tremendous individual effort as Robinson, who broke the school record for receiving yards in a season on that catch, broke multiple tackles on his way to the one. Following a false start call, Chris Rodriguez took a toss and ran six yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

