CHP conducts maximum enforcement for New Year's Eve

By Rob Nesbitt
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The countdown to the New Year is on and law enforcement will be out in full force.

362 people were arrested for DUI in California during the Christmas holiday weekend.

The California Highway Patrol will be conducting Maximum Enforcement Friday night and are prepared to make more arrests.

This is a time to celebrate. We’ve made it through a difficult year, but with ride-sharing apps, there’s no reason to get behind the wheel after a night of drinking.

You’ve heard drive sober, or get pulled over but the stats prove it.

Christmas weekend, 28 people died in car crashes on California’s roadways and CHP conducted an average of one DUI arrest every nine minutes.

“It’s a time with a lot of travel, so we’re out there having a visual presence to make sure that people are making those right decisions,” officer Edgar Vegar said.

CHP Officer, Edgar Vega says Maximum Enforcement will be happening for New Year’s Eve. Police are on high alert for anyone making the wrong decision.

“Speed violations, the unsafe lane changes, the reckless driving, and the DUI obviously. That’s what we truly focus on during the maximum enforcement period,” Vega said.

It’s been exactly one year since 60-year-old Elizabeth Platt and  27-year-old Hanako Abe were struck and killed while in this San Francisco crosswalk.

The driver, Troy McAlister, was arrested for DUI and charged with manslaughter.

Executive director of Mother’s Against Drunk Driving Northern California, Natasha Thomas says there are several ways to plan for a safe night – From Uber and Lyft to a designated driver.

“When it comes to DUI’s we know what that precaution is right, we have the cure and that’s not to get behind the wheel intoxicated,” Thomas said.

Providing support to those who have lost a loved one because of a DUI is one of the many jobs of Thomas’ organization.

She hopes the countdown to 2022 doesn’t result in any new members.

“You can enjoy yourselves, you can have fun, but you got to be safe and plan ahead,” Thomas said.

DUI doesn’t just mean drunk driving. CHP is also a part of the “Drive High get a DUI” campaign to identify and remove impaired drivers off the road.

